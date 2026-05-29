DR Congo National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, FIFA Ranking & African Football Journey

DR Congo national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: The DR Congo national football team is gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with high hopes after ending a 52-year wait to feature in the biggest football tournament. The Leopards – as they are known – will be in the World Cup for only the second time in history and will be competing in the tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July 2026. Under the experienced French coach, Sébastien Desabre, the team has climbed the ranks to become one of Africa’s fastest rising football nations in recent years. Supporters are excited by their qualification campaign, the improvement in the FIFA ranking and the talented squad. DR Congo, with a blend of experienced stars and emerging young talent, will hope to make a bigger impact than their only previous World Cup appearance in 1974, when the country competed as Zaire.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

DR Congo’s FIFA WC 2026 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lionel Mpasi, Timothy Fayulu, Matthieu Epolo

Lionel Mpasi, Timothy Fayulu, Matthieu Epolo Defenders: Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku, Gedeon Kalulu, Joris Kayembe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Aaron Tshibola, Steve Kapuadi, Dylan Batubinsika

Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku, Gedeon Kalulu, Joris Kayembe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Aaron Tshibola, Steve Kapuadi, Dylan Batubinsika Midfielders: Noah Sadiki, Charles Pickel, Edo Kayembe, Samuel Moutoussamy, Ngal’ayel Mukau, Nathanaël Mbuku, Meschak Elia, Brian Cipenga, Gaël Kakuta, Théo Bongonda

Noah Sadiki, Charles Pickel, Edo Kayembe, Samuel Moutoussamy, Ngal’ayel Mukau, Nathanaël Mbuku, Meschak Elia, Brian Cipenga, Gaël Kakuta, Théo Bongonda Forwards: Simon Banza, Yoane Wissa, Fiston Mayele, Cédric Bakambu

Coach Sebastien Desabre has put together a well-balanced team with a solid defence and attacking pace. Key players like Wissa, Bakambu, Banza and Bongonda are expected to play key roles in the tournament.

FIFA Ranking

The Congolese have risen up the FIFA rankings through steady showings in World Cup qualifying and African competitions. The Leopards currently sit around the 46th position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, thus one of the stronger national teams in Africa. Their steady ascent is a testament to the progress made under coach Desabre and their growing competitiveness on the international stage.

African Football Journey and Achievements

DR Congo is one of Africa’s oldest footballing nations, and is still one of the continent’s most respected sides. DR Congo were the first sub-Saharan African nation to qualify for the World Cup in 1974 (as Zaire) and have also won two African Cup of Nations (1968 and 1974) titles, as well as other African trophies.

They will be buoyant following their display at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations where they reached the semi-finals and they carry this momentum into their World Cup qualifying campaign and their first appearance in the tournament for over 50 years is arguably the biggest African story of the last half-decade, and led by a combination of established and emerging talent. The DR Congo are looking to make history and test themselves against the rest of the world as they enter their first World Cup since the 1970s.