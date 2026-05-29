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Home > Sports News > Austria Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Alaba Leads Rangnick’s Side in First WC Return Since 1998

Austria Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Alaba Leads Rangnick’s Side in First WC Return Since 1998

Austria FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: FIFA ranking, coach, key players, qualification details, achievements, and historic football records.

Austria Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Alaba Leads Rangnick’s Side in First WC Return Since 1998
Austria Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Alaba Leads Rangnick’s Side in First WC Return Since 1998

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 15:36 IST

Austria national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: Austria national football team are ready to make a return to the FIFA World Cup in 2026 after a long 28-year absence from football’s biggest tournament. Austria came to the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico off a strong UEFA qualifying campaign under experienced coach Ralf Rangnick. The team includes experienced stars such as David Alaba, Marko Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer, alongside young talents such as Paul Wanner and Carney Chukwuemeka. Austrian fans are hopeful this well-balanced squad can make an impact on the world stage and keep the national team on the path of progress it has shown under Rangnick in recent years. Austria will be in Group J with Argentina, Algeria and Jordan.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Austria has announced its FIFA World Cup 2026 squad:

  • Goalkeepers: Alexander Schlager, Florian Wiegele, Patrick Pentz
  • Defenders: David Affengruber, Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, Philipp Mwene, Alexander Prass, Marco Friedl, Michael Svoboda
  • Midfielders: Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Florian Grillitsch, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romano Schmid, Christoph Baumgartner, Konrad Laimer, Patrick Wimmer, Paul Wanner, Alessandro Schopf
  • Forwards: Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic

The biggest defensive leader in the team is still Captain David Alaba, while Arnautovic brings important experience up front. Midfielders Sabitzer, Laimer and Baumgartner are expected to feature prominently throughout the tournament.

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FIFA Ranking

Austria was ranked 24th in the FIFA Men’s World rankings. Under Rangnick, progress has continued and Austria are now one of the most feared new teams in Europe, outside of the dominant nations, as shown in the UEFA fixtures and World Cup qualification games which have kept them inside the top 25 sides in the world.

Historic Records and Achievements

Austria has a proud football history, even if they haven’t been regular World Cup participants in recent decades. The country has played in the FIFA World Cup seven times and the 2026 tournament will be its first since 1998. Their best performance was third place in 1954.

Austria, too, reached the semifinals of the World Cup in 1934, and has produced a string of legendary footballers over the years. The best World Cup goal scorer of the country is still Erich Probst with six goals. Icons of Austrian football include Herbert Prohaska, Hans Krankl and Matthias Sindelar.

Austria has become more competitive and tactically organized under Rangnick. Their qualification for the 2026 World Cup ended one of the long absences for a notable European nation and capped the revival for the country’s football. Austria, with a talented squad and increasing confidence, will be hoping to deliver their best World Cup performance in more than 50 years.

Also Read: Cape Verde National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & Rising Football Journey

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Austria Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Alaba Leads Rangnick’s Side in First WC Return Since 1998
Tags: austria fifa ranking 2026austria fifa world cup 2026 squadaustria football teamaustria world cup historyralf rangnick austria

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Austria Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Alaba Leads Rangnick’s Side in First WC Return Since 1998

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Austria Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Alaba Leads Rangnick’s Side in First WC Return Since 1998
Austria Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Alaba Leads Rangnick’s Side in First WC Return Since 1998
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