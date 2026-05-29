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Home > Sports News > Cape Verde National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & Rising Football Journey

Cape Verde National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & Rising Football Journey

Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 squad: FIFA ranking, key players, coach, achievements and the Blue Sharks' rising football journey.

Cape Verde National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & Rising Football Journey
Cape Verde National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & Rising Football Journey

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 12:23 IST

Cape Verde National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026: The Cape Verde national football team is on the road to improving step by step its status in African football, and fighting for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With a growing number of skilled players and current Cape Verde internationals playing their football in Europe, the island nation play a very disciplined style of football. Cape Verde still in hunt for first World Cup as 2026 World Cup qualifying rolls on. Development continues under coach Bubista, maturing the Blue Sharks to now be able to compete with some of Africa’s best. The Blue Sharks, a blend of seasoned leaders and rising stars, are ready to make history with their first-ever appearance on football’s biggest stage.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

This is the latest announced Cape Verde squad, which is the current likely squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. 

  • Goalkeepers: Vozinha, Marcio Rosa, CJ dos Santos
  • Defenders: Steven Moreira, Wagner Pina, Joao Paulo, Sidny Lopes Cabral, Logan Costa, Pico, Kelvin Pires, Stopira, Diney
  • Midfielders: Jamiro Monteiro, Telmo Arcanjo, Yannick Semedo, Laros Duarte, Deroy Duarte, Kevin Pina
  • Forwards: Ryan Mendes, Willy Semedo, Garry Rodrigues, Jovane Cabral, Nuno da Costa, Dailon Livramento, Gilson Benchimol, Helio Varela

Veteran captain Ryan Mendes remains one of the team’s key attacking leaders while Logan Costa, Jamiro Monteiro and Jovane Cabral add quality in defense, midfield and attack. The future of Cape Verde football is shown by young talents such as Dailon Livramento and Helio Varela.

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FIFA Ranking

Cape Verde have improved their standing in world football over the past decade. The team is one of the competitive middle-tier nations in Africa, and often plays against higher ranked teams in the continent’s competitions by 2026.

The team’s success has been powered by impressive showings in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies. The national side has been hugely helped by its ability to churn out players with experience of European leagues.

Tournament History and Achievements

Cape Verde have never appeared in a FIFA World Cup, but their development has been tremendous since they became a FIFA member in 1986. This has seen them make history qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013, reaching the quarter-finals on their debut.

They then qualified for a number of other AFCON tournaments and are in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Cape Verde’s achievements have thrust them into the mix as one of the rising forces of African football.

Among the best talents that have emerged from the country over the years are Ryan Mendes, Garry Rodrigues, Stopira and Vozinha. Their experience has taken Cape Verde to fight African giants such as Egypt, Morocco, Senegal and Nigeria.

Cape Verde will be hoping to make it to their first ever FIFA World Cup and with a strong side, leadership and an increasing reputation for being competitive they still have an opportunity. If they reach the World Cup in 2026 or not, Cape Verde football’s success story will be one of the most impressive ever told in African football.

Also Read: Turkey National Team FIFA World Cup 2026: Squad, Ranking, Key Players & Historic Return After 24 Years

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Cape Verde National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & Rising Football Journey
Tags: cape verdecape verde fifa rankingcape verde fifa world cup 2026 squadcape verde football historycape verde football teamcape verde national team playersFIFA WC 2026

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Cape Verde National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & Rising Football Journey

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Cape Verde National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & Rising Football Journey
Cape Verde National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & Rising Football Journey
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