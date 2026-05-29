Maharashtra Poisonous Liquor Case: 15 People Die In Pune After Drinking Toxic Liquor, Supplier Arrested

MAHARASHTRA: At least fifteen individuals lost their lives, and several others were in serious condition due to drinking toxic alcohol in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. As per Pune Pulse, there were eight casualties reported in the Dapodi and Phugewadi region of Pimpri-Chinchwad, whereas three individuals lost their lives in the region of Kale Padal, Pune, and two in the Hadapsar region. Following the occurrence, investigation efforts were increased immediately.
Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra – At least 15 people have died and several others are in critical condition after consuming toxic illicit liquor in different parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune.Eight deaths were reported from the Dapodi and Phugewadi areas under Pimpri-Chinchwad,… pic.twitter.com/2rd9cXRZL0
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15 deaths in Maharashtra due to poisonous alcohol
According to the report, the initial investigation shows that the toxic alcohol was produced by the accused, Yogesh Wankhede, who was reportedly involved in the liquor business illegally. The police arrested the accused and learned that Wankhede had been accused of various criminal activities before.
How many deaths in India due to alcohol?
In India, there are deaths attributed to alcohol consumption, which are a major share of the overall annual mortality burden. Previously, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated that in India, alcohol is responsible for causing 2.6 lakh (260,000) deaths every year due to liver disease, cancers, road accidents, heart disease, violence and alcohol poisoning.
In India, there have also been multiple incidents of “mischief with liquor”, particularly in the less affluent areas of the country. Over the last 10 years, several times dozens of individuals have died from drinking toxic alcohol containing dangerous chemicals.
Alcohol is responsible for over 200 diseases and injuries around the world, according to the WHO. The age group most affected is the younger adults (20-39). While alcohol-related disease and death rates seem to be climbing higher in India, the weak awareness of addiction and changes in lifestyle due to urbanisation, combined with the lack of robust regulation and public health initiatives, are also contributing to the health-related issues.
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