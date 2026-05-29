Rohit Sharma to Decide Mumbai Indians’ New Captain in IPL 2027? Viral Speculation Grows Amid Hardik Pandya’s Exit Rumours

MI Captain: When you think you have seen everything, there comes another surprise that shocks you. For the Mumbai Indians fans, there have been shocks and surprises all around. After they finished ninth on the points table, there have been reports that Hardik Pandya would be sacked as a captain. Additionally, rumours suggest that the Indian all-rounder could be looking for a move out of the team. As the five-time champions look for a new captain, their former captain, Rohit Sharma, has been assigned a huge responsibility. Interestingly, it is Rohit who will be playing a huge role in deciding who will be the new man in charge.

The source stated that the 32-year-old will look to leave the team, implying that he doesn’t get along with the management, despite reports that the MI management isn’t quite sure about their plans with Hardik.

Why is Mumbai Indians seeking Rohit Sharma’s approval for appointing new captain?

According to a report by NDTV, the Mumbai Indians team management will be seeking Rohit Sharma’s approval. The team management is said to have learned from its mistake in 2023. Before the 2023 IPL, the Mumbai Indians traded Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans. The huge trade deal also saw Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team. The move was not received well by the fans, who took the opportunity to boo and hurl negative chants at the star Indian all-rounder. In IPL 2026, the five-time champions only managed to win four games in the league stage. Only two of these wins came under Hardik Pandya’s leadership. One of the sources close to the development said, “The next Mumbai Indians captain will be the one who has the blessings of Rohit Sharma. Mumbai realise the mistake they have made. But it will not be Rohit himself.”

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Will Rohit Sharma become captain of Mumbai Indians?

The report further confirmed that Rohit Sharma will not return as the captain of the Mumbai Indians. Sources confirmed that the legendary five-time IPL-winning captain will continue to feature as a player as long as his career continues at the top level. It is believed that the veteran opening batter would have felt disrespected when he was replaced by Hardik, despite having won five titles with the team. It is understood that the MI think-tank did not take his blessings before making the move in 2023. However, the owners and the team management seemed to have learned from their mistake.

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