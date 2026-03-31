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Home > India News > What Is The Pink Saheli Card? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Rumours, Says AAP Is Annoyed By Welfare Schemes

What Is The Pink Saheli Card? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Rumours, Says AAP Is Annoyed By Welfare Schemes

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta dismissed rumours about the Pink Saheli Card, assuring it works perfectly. Launched by President Murmu, the card offers free bus travel, along with three other schemes including free LPG cylinders, Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, and ‘Meri Punji Mera Adhikaar.’

What Is the Pink Saheli Card?
What Is the Pink Saheli Card?

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 31, 2026 17:34:29 IST

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What Is The Pink Saheli Card? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Rumours, Says AAP Is Annoyed By Welfare Schemes

CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Rumours on Pink Saheli Card

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday dismissed claims that the ‘Pink Saheli Card’ is malfunctioning, asserting that certain political individuals are spreading false rumours about its usage.

“Under political propaganda, a few political people are attempting to spread rumours on ‘Pink Card’ for the women of Delhi, that if you travel once on bus and tap it once and then get off the bus to take another, it cannot be tapped again. This is a lie. Your cards are working 100% fine. With ‘Pink Card’, the benefits of this travel are not going to any private person and that is irking some people. You need not worry and you can get your ‘Pink Card’ made easily,” said CM Gupta.

She also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party, suggesting they are ‘annoyed’ by welfare initiatives benefiting women. “When ‘AAP’ are irked by the daughters’ bicycles, how will the Saheli Pink Card appeal to them. The Pink Saheli Card is working perfectly. Free rides. Tap it. Stay worry-free,” CM Gupta wrote on X.

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Four Women-Centric Welfare Schemes Launched

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu launched four women’s welfare schemes at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. These include the ‘Saheli Pink Smart Card,’ free LPG cylinder scheme, Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, and ‘Meri Punji Mera Adhikaar.’

The Pink Card, integrated within the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, offers free bus travel to eligible women and transgender residents and allows paid Metro and RRTS travel through a single touch-free card. Cards will be issued at around 50 DM/SDM offices and selected DTC centers, with eligibility verified via Aadhaar and linked mobile numbers.

The free LPG cylinder scheme provides two cylinders during festivals through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), benefiting 15.50 lakh ration card-holding families. The Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana deposits Rs 56,000 in a girl child’s name, expected to exceed Rs 1 lakh by age 21 with interest. ‘Meri Punji Mera Adhikaar’ ensures timely disbursement of pending dues, safeguarding citizens’ financial rights.

CM Gupta emphasized that these initiatives will make public transport more accessible, safe, and digital, while enhancing women’s financial and social empowerment.

All Inputs From ANI.

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What Is The Pink Saheli Card? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Rumours, Says AAP Is Annoyed By Welfare Schemes

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What Is The Pink Saheli Card? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Rumours, Says AAP Is Annoyed By Welfare Schemes

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What Is The Pink Saheli Card? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Rumours, Says AAP Is Annoyed By Welfare Schemes
What Is The Pink Saheli Card? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Rumours, Says AAP Is Annoyed By Welfare Schemes
What Is The Pink Saheli Card? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Rumours, Says AAP Is Annoyed By Welfare Schemes
What Is The Pink Saheli Card? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Rumours, Says AAP Is Annoyed By Welfare Schemes

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