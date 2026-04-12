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Home > World News > Will Turkey Attack Israel? President Erdogan Threatens Netanyahu, ‘If Pakistan Fails to Establish Peace, It Is Our Duty To Attack’ – Watch

Will Turkey Attack Israel? President Erdogan Threatens Netanyahu, ‘If Pakistan Fails to Establish Peace, It Is Our Duty To Attack’ – Watch

A viral video claims Turkey’s President Erdogan said it would be their “duty to attack Israel” if Pakistan fails to establish peace during a war. However, there is no official confirmation, and the statement’s authenticity remains unclear.

Erdogan's statement about Israel raises concern (Image: X)
Erdogan's statement about Israel raises concern (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 12, 2026 17:51:37 IST

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Will Turkey Attack Israel? President Erdogan Threatens Netanyahu, ‘If Pakistan Fails to Establish Peace, It Is Our Duty To Attack’ – Watch

A new controversy has arisen regarding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over a statement linking him with Pakistan and Israel, which has subsequently gone viral on social media platforms. His statement suggested that if there were to be war, then if Pakistan was unable to establish peace, Turkey would be obligated to launch hostilities against Israel.

There has also been an overwhelming volume of shares via media channels as well as Internet users, leading to numerous countries taking notice of the statement made by Erdogan; however, this has subsequently led to a flurry of activity such as debate, confusion and questions regarding if Erdogan actually stated this or if it was being taken out of context. Due to how fast this statement has gone viral; there will most likely be considerable interest in this topic among many people on social media over the course of the next few days.

Erdogan Statement Row: Viral Video and Pakistan Angle in Erdogan Statement

The controversy grew after a video clip began circulating, allegedly showing the Turkish leader making the remarks. In the clip, the Erdogan statement is quoted as: “If war breaks out and Pakistan fails to establish peace, it is our duty to attack Israel.”

The Erdogan statement also added to the issue of Pakistan’s involvement in the Palestinian cause and how Pakistan aligns diplomatically with Turkey on these regional issues, making Erdogan’s statement even more emotionally charged and garnering more attention.

Erdogan Statement Row: No Official Confirmation of Erdogan Statement Yet

There have been doubts surrounding the accuracy of the viral claims regarding the Erdogan statement, as there are claims it was not even an official statement.

Experts and analysts have pointed out that if indeed the statement was a formal statement that could lead to severe diplomatic consequences, there is still much speculation surrounding the exact nature of Erdogan’s statement and that caution should be used before drawing conclusions.

Erdogan Statement Row: Turkey’s Known Position on Israel and Pakistan Context

Turkey has long had a strong record of opposing Israeli activities toward Palestinians, primarily through its comfort level and political alignment with Pakistan. In addition to opposing Israeli activities toward Palestinians, Turkey has developed a solid political relationship with Pakistan, typically through joint coordination of issues related to regional and political concerns.

Erdogan’s previous statements regarding Israeli actions were strongly worded and he has aligned himself with countries such as Pakistan on various global issues, yet he has not verified whether or not this statement credited to Erdogan is in fact legitimate; thus making it impossible to accurately assess its context, or intent.

Erdogan Statement Row: Global Attention on Pakistan Mention in Erdogan Statement

Erdogan’s mention of Pakistan has received global media exposure because of its possible connection to some overall event or geopolitical context that would amplify the perceived seriousness of the issue.

At the present time, the Erdogan statement continues to float around without an official verification, thus causing continuing disbelief regarding whether this is really a misquoted article, edited video clip, or simply a legitimate statement, yet there is no doubt that it has generated much discussion due to its potential ramifications and the fact that it involves Pakistan.

Also Read: What Are Supertankers? Two Giant Oil Ships, Including Pakistan-Flagged Vessel, Take Sudden U-Turn At Strait Of Hormuz After US-Iran Talks Collapse   

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Tags: erdoganisraelpakistanturkey

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Will Turkey Attack Israel? President Erdogan Threatens Netanyahu, ‘If Pakistan Fails to Establish Peace, It Is Our Duty To Attack’ – Watch
Will Turkey Attack Israel? President Erdogan Threatens Netanyahu, ‘If Pakistan Fails to Establish Peace, It Is Our Duty To Attack’ – Watch
Will Turkey Attack Israel? President Erdogan Threatens Netanyahu, ‘If Pakistan Fails to Establish Peace, It Is Our Duty To Attack’ – Watch
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