Watch: Turkish President Erdogan Shows Concern, Tells Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni To Stop Smoking, Her Reply Will Make You Smile

Turkish President Erdogan jokingly warned Italian PM Meloni to stop smoking as she arrived at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit. World leaders, including Macron, Abbas, and Shehbaz Sharif, gathered in Egypt for high-level talks on Gaza ceasefire. The summit, co-chaired by President Sisi and Donald Trump, aims to end the war in Gaza and promote regional peace.

Erdogan teases Meloni on smoking at Sharm el-Sheikh summit as global leaders meet to discuss Gaza peace and stability. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 13, 2025 21:04:37 IST

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greeted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a light-hearted exchange upon her arrival at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit in Egypt. Erdogan said, “I saw you coming down from the plane. You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking.”

Meloni responded with a laugh, acknowledging the concern, “I know, I know. I don’t want to kill somebody.”

World Leaders Arrive for Egypt Peace Summit

Erdogan, who flew to Egypt, arrived with his delegation at the International Convention Center in Sharm el-Sheikh, where the summit on the Gaza ceasefire agreement is being held.

Heads of state and senior officials from multiple countries have gathered in Egypt to participate in the high-level meeting aimed at advancing peace in Gaza.

Egyptian President Sisi personally welcomed several leaders, including:

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Jordan’s King Abdullah II

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Other notable attendees arriving at the summit venue included:

French President Emmanuel Macron

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Pakistani Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Additionally, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit were present.

Egypt Peace Summit, Hamas Hostages Release

More than 20 world leaders are expected to take part in the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, co-chaired by President Sisi and US President Donald Trump.

Israel and Hamas will not participate directly, with Israel rejecting any role for the internationally backed Palestinian Authority in Gaza. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, however, is attending as part of the international efforts.

Egypt has stated that the summit’s objective is “to end the war in Gaza, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability.”

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 9:04 PM IST
