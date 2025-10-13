Watch: Turkish President Erdogan Shows Concern, Tells Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni To Stop Smoking, Her Reply Will Make You Smile

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greeted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a light-hearted exchange upon her arrival at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit in Egypt. Erdogan said, “I saw you coming down from the plane. You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking.”

Meloni responded with a laugh, acknowledging the concern, “I know, I know. I don’t want to kill somebody.”

World Leaders Arrive for Egypt Peace Summit

Erdogan, who flew to Egypt, arrived with his delegation at the International Convention Center in Sharm el-Sheikh, where the summit on the Gaza ceasefire agreement is being held.

Heads of state and senior officials from multiple countries have gathered in Egypt to participate in the high-level meeting aimed at advancing peace in Gaza.

🇹🇷🇮🇹 ERDOGAN TO MELONI: I HAVE TO MAKE YOU STOP SMOKING Erdogan: “I saw you coming down from the plane. You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking.” Meloni: “I know, I know. I don’t want to kill somebody” Source: @ihacomtr https://t.co/FX7G3CR5g1 pic.twitter.com/glcfOZAA6Z — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 13, 2025

Egyptian President Sisi personally welcomed several leaders, including:

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Jordan’s King Abdullah II

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Other notable attendees arriving at the summit venue included:

French President Emmanuel Macron

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Pakistani Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Additionally, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit were present.

Also Read: ‘My Daughter Converted’: Donald Trump Speaks About Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner’s Marriage In Israeli Parliament, Was He Joking?

Egypt Peace Summit, Hamas Hostages Release

More than 20 world leaders are expected to take part in the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, co-chaired by President Sisi and US President Donald Trump.

Israel and Hamas will not participate directly, with Israel rejecting any role for the internationally backed Palestinian Authority in Gaza. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, however, is attending as part of the international efforts.

Egypt has stated that the summit’s objective is “to end the war in Gaza, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability.”

Also Read: Watch: Trump’s Speech In Israel Parliament Interrupted, Protesters Dragged Out, US President Says ‘That Was Very…’