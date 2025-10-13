LIVE TV
Home > World > Watch: Trump’s Speech In Israel Parliament Interrupted, Protesters Dragged Out, US President Says ‘That Was Very…’

Watch: Trump's Speech In Israel Parliament Interrupted, Protesters Dragged Out, US President Says 'That Was Very…'

According to reports, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana apologised to Trump for the disruption, to which the US President responded, 'That was very efficient.'

Donald Trump (Screengrab: X/@WhiteHouse)
Donald Trump (Screengrab: X/@WhiteHouse)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 13, 2025 18:28:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Trump’s Speech In Israel Parliament Interrupted, Protesters Dragged Out, US President Says ‘That Was Very…’

US President Donald Trump’s address to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, was interrupted on Monday when two lawmakers protested during his speech. Security officials quickly intervened, escorting the protesters out of the hall and removing their banners.

According to reports, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana apologised to Trump for the disruption, to which the US President responded, “That was very efficient.”

The two lawmakers identified as Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif were expelled after they held up a sign reading “genocide” while Trump was speaking. The pair, both known for their criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, accused Israel of committing atrocities in Gaza.

Following the incident, Odeh posted on X, saying the level of “hypocrisy” in the Knesset was “unbearable.” He accused Netanyahu’s government of crimes against humanity and blamed both Israel and Hamas for the bloodshed. Odeh added that true peace would only come through ending the occupation and recognising a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

During his speech, Trump celebrated the ceasefire deal he helped negotiate between Israel and Hamas, calling it the “historic dawn of a new Middle East.” He said the agreement marked a turning point in the decades-long conflict and praised Arab and Muslim nations for working together to secure the release of hostages.

Trump said, “It’s an incredible triumph for Israel and the world to have all these nations working together as partners in peace.”

Trump also commended Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing him directly at the start of his remarks: “Thank you very much, Bibi. Great job.” His speech came just hours after Hamas released the remaining 20 hostages as part of the ongoing truce efforts in Gaza.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 5:58 PM IST
Watch: Trump’s Speech In Israel Parliament Interrupted, Protesters Dragged Out, US President Says ‘That Was Very…’

