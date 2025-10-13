Big Threat To Donald Trump In Middle East? Israeli ‘Psychic’ Issues Warning Ahead Of Gaza Peace Summit, Watch

US President Donald Trump arrived in the Middle East on Monday to visit Israel and Egypt for the Gaza peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. The summit, aimed at strengthening the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, will see Trump co-chairing alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Several world leaders are expected to support Trump’s proposed peace plan to end the war in Gaza.

Before his arrival, celebrity psychic Uri Geller issued a video warning Trump of a potential threat to his life. In the video, shared on his X profile, Geller said, “Do NOT go to Sharm el-Sheikh. I have a TERRIBLE feeling there might be an attempt on your life! I am getting BAD signals.”

He urged Trump to increase his security, choose bodyguards carefully, and avoid moving without full protection. Geller also referenced the assassination of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, saying, “No-one can be 100% protected, not even you. Double your security cordon.”

Listen to me @realDonaldTrump – do NOT go to Sharm el-Sheikh, I have a TERRIBLE feeling there might be an attempt on your life! I am getting BAD signals. This is a GOLDEN opportunity for Islamic terrorists – you are the biggest prize in the WORLD for them! Remember Sadat was… pic.twitter.com/YFEZC05KOE — Uri Geller (@theurigeller) October 11, 2025

Speaking to the media aboard Air Force One before his departure, Trump called the trip “special” and expressed optimism about the ceasefire. “The war is over. Okay? You understand that?” he said. “Everybody’s very excited about this moment in time. This is a very special event.” On the ceasefire, he added, “I think [the ceasefire] is going to hold… I think people are tired.”

The summit is being closely watched around the world as a critical step towards peace in Gaza. Trump’s presence and the support of other world leaders are expected to give momentum to efforts aimed at ending months of violence.

