Home > World > After Missing Nobel Peace Prize, Israel Decides To Honour Donald Trump With This Award, It Is…

After Missing Nobel Peace Prize, Israel Decides To Honour Donald Trump With This Award, It Is…

The announcement was made by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who praised Trump’s role in facilitating the release of hostages from Gaza and helping lay the groundwork for peace.

Donald Trump (X/@WhiteHouse)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 13, 2025 11:08:04 IST

US President Donald Trump will be honoured with Israel’s highest civilian award, the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour, during his upcoming visit to the country. The announcement was made by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who praised Trump’s role in facilitating the release of hostages from Gaza and helping lay the groundwork for peace in the Middle East.

“Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future,” Herzog’s office said in a statement. “It will be a great honour for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour.”

The award is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the State of Israel or humanity. Former US President Barack Obama received the same honour in 2013 for his work in strengthening Israel’s security and bilateral relations.

Trump’s visit to Israel, set for Monday, comes amid renewed international focus on peace efforts in Gaza. The medal will be formally presented in the coming months, though Trump will be officially informed about it during his visit.

As part of the trip, Trump is expected to address the Knesset and meet families of hostages. His visit coincides with the implementation of a US-backed Gaza peace plan, which includes a hostage exchange in its first phase.

The 20-point plan, recently accepted by both Israel and Hamas, aims to end the two-year-long conflict in Gaza that has claimed more than 67,000 lives.

It proposes an Israeli troop withdrawal, a phased release of hostages, and the establishment of a self-governing administrative framework in Gaza.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 11:08 AM IST
