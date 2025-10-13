LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner
LIVE TV
Home > World > Big Worry For Putin, Trump Threatens To Send Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine Due To This Reason, Can Strike Enemy At A Range Of…

Big Worry For Putin, Trump Threatens To Send Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine Due To This Reason, Can Strike Enemy At A Range Of…

Following his recent remarks targeting China, Trump has now directed his anger toward Russia over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 13, 2025 10:41:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Worry For Putin, Trump Threatens To Send Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine Due To This Reason, Can Strike Enemy At A Range Of…

After losing the Nobel Peace Prize, US President Donald Trump appears to be venting his frustration on the global stage. Following his recent remarks targeting China, Trump has now directed his anger toward Russia over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

What did Trump say?

While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Israel, Trump warned that he might send Ukraine long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles if Moscow does not settle the war soon. “I might say, ‘Look, if this war is not going to get settled, I’m going to send them Tomahawks,’” Trump said, as reported by the Associated Press. “The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, a very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that.”

Trump’s comments came after a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said he even mentioned the idea of sending Tomahawks during that discussion. “Do they want Tomahawks going in that direction? I don’t think so,” Trump added, referring to Russia. “Tomahawks are a new step of aggression.”

His warning came shortly after overnight Russian airstrikes targeted Ukraine’s power grid, which officials say are part of Moscow’s campaign to cripple the country’s energy supply before winter. Russia has expressed “extreme concern” over the possible supply of US-made Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, while President Vladimir Putin has warned that such a move would seriously damage relations between Moscow and Washington.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine is already in talks with US officials about acquiring long-range precision strike weapons, including Tomahawks and ATACMS ballistic missiles. “We work on it. I’m waiting for president to say yes,” Zelenskyy told Fox News.

All about Tomahawk missiles

Tomahawk missiles are among the most advanced weapons in modern warfare. They can be launched from ships, submarines, or ground-based systems and can hit targets up to 2,500 kilometers (1,000 miles) away.

If supplied to Ukraine, they would give Kyiv the ability to strike deep inside Russian territory, including military bases and command centers, far beyond its current reach.

ALSO READ: Why Did Donald Trump Impose 100% Tariff On China? Explained

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 10:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-2Tomahawk missilesukrainevladimir putin

RELATED News

After Missing Nobel Peace Prize, Israel Decides To Honour Donald Trump With This Award, It Is…
‘Don’t Be Angry With Me…’: Roei Shalev, Survivor Of 7 October Nova Festival Attack Dies By Suicide
Why Did Donald Trump Impose 100% Tariff On China? Explained
BRIEF-Biotron Requests Trading Halt Pending Material Acquisition, Capital Raising Announcement
‘Israel – Hamas War Is OVER’: Donald Trump Heads To Israel For Hostage Release

LATEST NEWS

Ishit Bhatt’s KBC Moment Goes Viral: Young Contestant Stuns Amitabh Bachchan, Sparks Heated Parenting Debate Online
Shocking Racism In India: Viral Video Shows Indian Man Shouting ‘Coronavirus’ At Korean Vlogger
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery MONDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Warburg Pincus to Acquire German Software Firm PSI for Over €700 Million
IMF, World Bank Meetings in Washington Overshadowed by U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Zeishan Quadri Evicted As Tanya Mittal And Neelam Giri Bid Tearful, Emotional Farewell
Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Cautiously Amid Global Trade Tensions and Escalating US-China Trade Conflict
UGC NET December 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Check How To Apply Online
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Semi Final Path Now Looks Narrow
Big Worry For Putin, Trump Threatens To Send Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine Due To This Reason, Can Strike Enemy At A Range Of…
Big Worry For Putin, Trump Threatens To Send Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine Due To This Reason, Can Strike Enemy At A Range Of…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Worry For Putin, Trump Threatens To Send Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine Due To This Reason, Can Strike Enemy At A Range Of…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Worry For Putin, Trump Threatens To Send Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine Due To This Reason, Can Strike Enemy At A Range Of…
Big Worry For Putin, Trump Threatens To Send Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine Due To This Reason, Can Strike Enemy At A Range Of…
Big Worry For Putin, Trump Threatens To Send Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine Due To This Reason, Can Strike Enemy At A Range Of…
Big Worry For Putin, Trump Threatens To Send Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine Due To This Reason, Can Strike Enemy At A Range Of…

QUICK LINKS