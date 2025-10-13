Big Worry For Putin, Trump Threatens To Send Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine Due To This Reason, Can Strike Enemy At A Range Of…

After losing the Nobel Peace Prize, US President Donald Trump appears to be venting his frustration on the global stage. Following his recent remarks targeting China, Trump has now directed his anger toward Russia over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

What did Trump say?

While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Israel, Trump warned that he might send Ukraine long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles if Moscow does not settle the war soon. “I might say, ‘Look, if this war is not going to get settled, I’m going to send them Tomahawks,’” Trump said, as reported by the Associated Press. “The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, a very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that.”

Trump’s comments came after a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said he even mentioned the idea of sending Tomahawks during that discussion. “Do they want Tomahawks going in that direction? I don’t think so,” Trump added, referring to Russia. “Tomahawks are a new step of aggression.”

His warning came shortly after overnight Russian airstrikes targeted Ukraine’s power grid, which officials say are part of Moscow’s campaign to cripple the country’s energy supply before winter. Russia has expressed “extreme concern” over the possible supply of US-made Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, while President Vladimir Putin has warned that such a move would seriously damage relations between Moscow and Washington.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine is already in talks with US officials about acquiring long-range precision strike weapons, including Tomahawks and ATACMS ballistic missiles. “We work on it. I’m waiting for president to say yes,” Zelenskyy told Fox News.

All about Tomahawk missiles

Tomahawk missiles are among the most advanced weapons in modern warfare. They can be launched from ships, submarines, or ground-based systems and can hit targets up to 2,500 kilometers (1,000 miles) away.

If supplied to Ukraine, they would give Kyiv the ability to strike deep inside Russian territory, including military bases and command centers, far beyond its current reach.

