Why Did Donald Trump Impose 100% Tariff On China? Explained

Why Did Donald Trump Impose 100% Tariff On China? Explained

US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on Chinese imports starting November 1 in response to Beijing’s new export controls on rare earth minerals. The move increases total tariffs on Chinese goods to 130%, reigniting tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Published: October 13, 2025 05:01:15 IST
Published: October 13, 2025 05:01:15 IST

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States will impose an additional 100% tariff on imports from China starting November 1. The move comes in response to Beijing’s planned export controls on rare earth minerals.

In a social media post, Trump said his administration will also impose new export restrictions on critical software from the same date. The decision aims to counter China’s strategy to tighten trade control over rare minerals essential for global technology and defense industries.

New Tariffs Raise Total Duty on Chinese Imports to 130%

The new tariff will add to the existing 30% duties on Chinese goods, bringing the total tariff rate to 130%. President Trump stated that the United States will maintain the new rate unless China reverses its export control policy. He added that his administration remains open to dialogue if Beijing withdraws the restrictions.

The announcement signals an escalation in the trade conflict between the two nations and highlights growing tensions over the supply of critical materials vital for manufacturing and defense production.

Trump Responds to China’s Rare Earth Export Curbs

Earlier this week, China announced tighter rules for the export of rare earth elements. In response, President Trump accused Beijing of adopting a hostile trade policy and attempting to control global access to essential minerals.

He warned that the United States would take firm action to protect its economic interests. Trump emphasized that the United States will no longer tolerate trade manipulation or unfair export limits that impact the global supply chain of rare earth materials.

President Trump also warned that he may cancel his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which was planned on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea later this month. He clarified later that the meeting was not cancelled yet but said it remains uncertain whether it will happen. 

China, the world’s largest producer of rare earth elements, recently announced new restrictions on exports covering five additional minerals. It also added dozens of refining technologies to its export control list. Beijing introduced new compliance rules for foreign companies using Chinese materials. 

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 5:01 AM IST
