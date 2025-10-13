‘Israel – Hamas War Is OVER’: Donald Trump Heads To Israel For Hostage Release

US President Donald Trump stated that the war in Gaza is “over” as he prepared to board Air Force One for a visit to Israel and Egypt.

Trump made the remark while answering questions about the Israel-Hamas conflict, emphasizing the historic nature of the ceasefire and release of hostages.

He will be accompanied by top officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and other senior administration members. The visit highlights the United States’ efforts to support peace in the region and reinforce strategic ties with Israel and Egypt following the recent hostilities.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump emplanes for Israel. This is Trump's first visit to Israel after he announced the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Trump to Celebrate Ceasefire and Hostage Release in Israel and Egypt

President Trump emphasized that his trip will mark a “very special time” for all involved. He noted the unique atmosphere, saying that for the first time, people are “cheering together” rather than being divided. Trump described the event as unprecedented and expressed excitement about witnessing history firsthand.

The visit aims to showcase the United States’ commitment to stabilizing the region, supporting peace agreements, and celebrating the safe return of hostages from the recent conflict.

Trump will engage with Israeli and Egyptian officials, observing the outcomes of the ceasefire and encouraging continued collaboration on security and diplomatic efforts.

US Officials Join Trump on Middle East Trip

Trump will travel with a high-level delegation including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and other senior US officials.

The team will meet with leaders in Israel and Egypt to strengthen bilateral relations and reinforce peace initiatives. The administration aims to highlight America’s role in facilitating the Gaza ceasefire and ensuring regional stability.

The President emphasized the historic nature of the trip, noting that widespread excitement surrounds the event. Officials plan to discuss security, diplomacy, and humanitarian issues related to the recent conflict, reinforcing the US commitment to supporting both Israel and Egypt in post-war recovery efforts.

