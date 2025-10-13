LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare donald trump Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare donald trump Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare donald trump Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare donald trump Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare donald trump Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare donald trump Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Israel – Hamas War Is OVER’: Donald Trump Heads To Israel For Hostage Release

‘Israel – Hamas War Is OVER’: Donald Trump Heads To Israel For Hostage Release

US President Donald Trump declared the Gaza war “over” as he prepared to visit Israel and Egypt. He will celebrate the ceasefire and release of hostages with top US officials, highlighting the historic nature of the peace process and the United States’ role in regional stability.

‘Israel – Hamas War Is OVER’: Donald Trump Heads To Israel For Hostage Release

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 13, 2025 03:45:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Israel – Hamas War Is OVER’: Donald Trump Heads To Israel For Hostage Release

US President Donald Trump stated that the war in Gaza is “over” as he prepared to board Air Force One for a visit to Israel and Egypt.

Trump made the remark while answering questions about the Israel-Hamas conflict, emphasizing the historic nature of the ceasefire and release of hostages.

He will be accompanied by top officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and other senior administration members. The visit highlights the United States’ efforts to support peace in the region and reinforce strategic ties with Israel and Egypt following the recent hostilities.

Trump to Celebrate Ceasefire and Hostage Release in Israel and Egypt

President Trump emphasized that his trip will mark a “very special time” for all involved. He noted the unique atmosphere, saying that for the first time, people are “cheering together” rather than being divided. Trump described the event as unprecedented and expressed excitement about witnessing history firsthand.

The visit aims to showcase the United States’ commitment to stabilizing the region, supporting peace agreements, and celebrating the safe return of hostages from the recent conflict.

Trump will engage with Israeli and Egyptian officials, observing the outcomes of the ceasefire and encouraging continued collaboration on security and diplomatic efforts.

US Officials Join Trump on Middle East Trip

Trump will travel with a high-level delegation including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and other senior US officials.

The team will meet with leaders in Israel and Egypt to strengthen bilateral relations and reinforce peace initiatives. The administration aims to highlight America’s role in facilitating the Gaza ceasefire and ensuring regional stability.

The President emphasized the historic nature of the trip, noting that widespread excitement surrounds the event. Officials plan to discuss security, diplomacy, and humanitarian issues related to the recent conflict, reinforcing the US commitment to supporting both Israel and Egypt in post-war recovery efforts.

Trump described the upcoming visit as a “very special event” that has united cheering crowds, a scene he called unprecedented. He emphasized the significance of the moment and expressed pride in being part of the celebrations. The President’s remarks underscored the US role in bringing about peace and facilitating the release of hostages from Gaza.

Trump said that the event would be “amazing” and highlighted the excitement surrounding the historic ceasefire. The visit aims to showcase American leadership in the region and support collaborative efforts between Israel and Egypt to maintain stability and security in the aftermath of the recent conflict.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 3:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphamashome-hero-pos-5israel war

RELATED News

Man Urinates Amid Mass On Altar Of Confession At St. Peter’s Basilica In Vatican City
Plane Crash In Fort Worth Near Texas Airport, Multiple Vehicles Catch Fire, Watch
‘Eve Of Tears, Sons Will Return To Their Borders Tomorrow…’: Israel PM Netanyahu Addresses Nation Ahead Of Hostage Return
Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?
WARBURG PINCUS NEARS DEAL TO BUY PSI SOFTWARE FOR MORE THAN 700 MILLION EUROS, SOURCES SAY

LATEST NEWS

Three workers died at Hyundai's Georgia plant since 2022, before US immigration raid, WSJ reports
DME Non Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF
DME Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF
China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator
American Vlogger Surprises Indian Boy With Rs 24,000 Bicycle, Video Goes Viral, Netizens Calls It Heartwarming
‘Is This Normal?’ US Vlogger Amazed At Indian Woman Working Till 9 PM Outdoors, WATCH
Australia Creates History In Record Women’s ODI Chase Against India
WARBURG PINCUS NEARS DEAL TO BUY PSI SOFTWARE FOR MORE THAN 700 MILLION EUROS, SOURCES SAY
China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator
Gauff gets the better of Pegula to win Wuhan title
‘Israel – Hamas War Is OVER’: Donald Trump Heads To Israel For Hostage Release

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Israel – Hamas War Is OVER’: Donald Trump Heads To Israel For Hostage Release

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Israel – Hamas War Is OVER’: Donald Trump Heads To Israel For Hostage Release
‘Israel – Hamas War Is OVER’: Donald Trump Heads To Israel For Hostage Release
‘Israel – Hamas War Is OVER’: Donald Trump Heads To Israel For Hostage Release
‘Israel – Hamas War Is OVER’: Donald Trump Heads To Israel For Hostage Release

QUICK LINKS