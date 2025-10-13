LIVE TV
Home > World > 'My Daughter Converted': Donald Trump Speaks About Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner's Marriage In Israeli Parliament, Was He Joking?

President Donald Trump joked about his daughter Ivanka while praising Jared Kushner for brokering a Gaza ceasefire. The announcement came during Trump’s speech to the Israeli Knesset, where he highlighted the couple’s strong marriage. Meanwhile, Hamas released 20 hostages, and Israel began freeing Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire deal.

Donald Trump jokes about Ivanka, praises Kushner as Gaza ceasefire begins with hostages freed and peace efforts underway. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 13, 2025 18:51:24 IST

President Donald Trump, on Monday made a joke about his daughter Ivanka Trump while thanking his son-in-law Jared Kushner for leading the efforts to broker ceasfire between Israel and Hamas. Jared and Ivanka were accompanying President Trump to Israel where he delivered a speech to Israeli parliamnet. 

“Let me also give a very special thanks to someone who truly loves Israel, in fact loves it so much that my daughter converted,” Trump told the Knesset.

Donald Trump on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Marriage

Cameras captured Kushner mouthing “thank you” to his father-in-law.

“I didn’t know this was going to happen. And Ivanka is here,” Trump continued, earning a standing ovation from the parliament.

Trump offered a personal glimpse into the couple’s life, “Bibi, you do know this was not in the cards for me. She is so happy and he is so happy – at least I think they’re happy. If they’re not, we have a big story,” he joked.

He later clarified, “No, they have a great marriage and they get along great. They’re best friends and have a very special relationship.”

Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect, Hamas Releases Hostages

Trump and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi convened a gathering of world leaders dubbed the Summit for Peace on Monday to endorse the breakthrough ceasefire in the more than two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas.

As part of the deal, Hamas released all 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza, while Israel began releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Tens of thousands of Palestinians had been killed, and scores of captives held by militants, during the prolonged conflict.

Cheering crowds welcomed buses of freed prisoners in the West Bank. In Tel Aviv, families of hostages gathered in a public square, expressing joy and relief as news arrived that their loved ones were free.

The hostages, all men, have returned to Israel to reunite with families and undergo medical checks. The bodies of 28 deceased hostages are also expected to be handed over, though the timing remains unclear.

Donald Trump to Travel to Egypt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Knesset, pledging his commitment to peace.

“I am committed to this peace.”

Later Monday, Trump will travel to Egypt, where he and el-Sissi will host a summit with leaders from more than 20 countries to discuss Gaza’s future and the broader Middle East. Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, is expected to attend, according to Abbas’s adviser Mahmoud al-Habbash.

While Egypt’s presidency initially said Netanyahu would participate, his office later confirmed he would not, citing a Jewish holiday.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 6:51 PM IST
