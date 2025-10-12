Hamas To Not Take Part In Post-War Gaza Governance? Everything You Need to Know

Hamas will not take part in governing Gaza after the recent war, as world leaders prepare to meet in Egypt for a Gaza peace summit. This comes just days after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, following a 20-point peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, reported AFP.

According to a Hamas source close to the negotiation team, “For Hamas, the governance of the Gaza Strip is a closed issue. Hamas will not participate at all in the transitional phase, which means it has relinquished control of the Strip, but it remains a fundamental part of the Palestinian fabric.”

The source also said that Hamas asked Egypt to hold a meeting before the end of next week to finalize a Palestinian committee, adding that the list of names is “almost ready.” “Hamas, along with the other factions, have submitted 40 names. There is absolutely no veto over them, and none of them belong to Hamas,” he told AFP.

While Hamas has stepped back from governance, the second phase of Trump’s peace plan calls for the group to disarm. The 20-point plan demands that Gaza becomes a “deradicalized, terror-free zone” and that Hamas’s military infrastructure and weapons be “destroyed and not rebuilt.” The plan also says Hamas should not play any role in governing Gaza in the future.

On the issue of weapons, a Hamas source said the group agreed to a long-term truce and that its weapons would not be used during this period, “except in the event of an Israeli attack on Gaza.”

However, another Hamas official made it clear that full disarmament is “out of the question” and “not negotiable.” He emphasised that the proposed weapons handover under Trump’s plan will not be accepted by the group.

The upcoming Egypt summit will bring world leaders together to discuss the future of Gaza and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

ALSO READ: Arab Muslim Countries Including Saudi Arabia, Qatar Publicly Condemned Gaza ‘Genocide’ But Built Secret Military Alliance With Israel, New Bombshell Report Reveals