LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare
LIVE TV
Home > World > Hamas To Not Take Part In Post-War Gaza Governance? Everything You Need to Know

Hamas To Not Take Part In Post-War Gaza Governance? Everything You Need to Know

On the issue of weapons, a Hamas source said the group agreed to a long-term truce and that its weapons would not be used during this period, 'except in the event of an Israeli attack on Gaza.'

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 12, 2025 17:47:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hamas To Not Take Part In Post-War Gaza Governance? Everything You Need to Know

Hamas will not take part in governing Gaza after the recent war, as world leaders prepare to meet in Egypt for a Gaza peace summit. This comes just days after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, following a 20-point peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, reported AFP.

According to a Hamas source close to the negotiation team, “For Hamas, the governance of the Gaza Strip is a closed issue. Hamas will not participate at all in the transitional phase, which means it has relinquished control of the Strip, but it remains a fundamental part of the Palestinian fabric.”

The source also said that Hamas asked Egypt to hold a meeting before the end of next week to finalize a Palestinian committee, adding that the list of names is “almost ready.” “Hamas, along with the other factions, have submitted 40 names. There is absolutely no veto over them, and none of them belong to Hamas,” he told AFP.

While Hamas has stepped back from governance, the second phase of Trump’s peace plan calls for the group to disarm. The 20-point plan demands that Gaza becomes a “deradicalized, terror-free zone” and that Hamas’s military infrastructure and weapons be “destroyed and not rebuilt.” The plan also says Hamas should not play any role in governing Gaza in the future.

On the issue of weapons, a Hamas source said the group agreed to a long-term truce and that its weapons would not be used during this period, “except in the event of an Israeli attack on Gaza.”

However, another Hamas official made it clear that full disarmament is “out of the question” and “not negotiable.” He emphasised that the proposed weapons handover under Trump’s plan will not be accepted by the group.

The upcoming Egypt summit will bring world leaders together to discuss the future of Gaza and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

ALSO READ: Arab Muslim Countries Including Saudi Arabia, Qatar Publicly Condemned Gaza ‘Genocide’ But Built Secret Military Alliance With Israel, New Bombshell Report Reveals

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 5:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gazahamasisrael

RELATED News

Malala Yousafzai Reveals How She Collapsed After Smoking Bong At Oxford, Says ‘I Had Never Felt So…’
More Than Just A Game: Norway To Donate Match Profits To Gaza From The Recent Match Against Israel
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistan Soldiers Killed In Border Clash, Issues Fresh Warning, Demands Islamabad To…
UPDATE 107-FA Cup Summaries
Watch: Donald Trump Surprised By Granddaughter Kai Trump’s Question About Dreams, His Reaction Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot Plastic Bottle In Kantara: Chapter 1 Song, Call Out Rishab Shetty For The Blooper: Kadambas Were The First One To…
Hamas To Not Take Part In Post-War Gaza Governance? Everything You Need to Know
No Entry 2 In Trouble? After Diljit Dosanjh, This Actor Has Now Quit Anees Bazmee’s Directorial, Here’s What Happened
KTR Launches Scathing Attack On Congress: ‘Jubilee Hills Will Decide Telangana’s Future’
‘Hello Mamata Didi, Paani Nahi Hai,’ Darjeeling MP Raju Bista’s Satirical Protest Targeting West Bengal CM Over Water Crisis Goes Viral
Lovseth wins final standalone women's Ironman World Championship
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Blames ‘Technical Issue’ For Excluding Women Journalists At Delhi Presser: ‘It Was More Of…’
BSF Marathon Around Wular Lake Promotes Eco-Tourism And Community Bonding
Daring Act In Rajasthan: Kota Man Carries 8-Foot Crocodile Nearly Weighing 100Kg On Shoulders After Wildlife Officials Ignore Calls
AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: How To Book Tickets For India vs Singapore, Check Details
Hamas To Not Take Part In Post-War Gaza Governance? Everything You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hamas To Not Take Part In Post-War Gaza Governance? Everything You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hamas To Not Take Part In Post-War Gaza Governance? Everything You Need to Know
Hamas To Not Take Part In Post-War Gaza Governance? Everything You Need to Know
Hamas To Not Take Part In Post-War Gaza Governance? Everything You Need to Know
Hamas To Not Take Part In Post-War Gaza Governance? Everything You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS