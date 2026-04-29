PSL 2026: How Can Islamabad United Qualify For Final After 70-Run Loss Against Peshawar Zalmi In Qualifier Match? Explained

PSL 2026: Despite a bruising 70-run defeat at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2026 Qualifier, the road to the trophy is far from over for Islamabad United. Thanks to the tournament’s playoff format, the two-time champions have earned a “second bite at the cherry.” While Babar Azam’s clinical century in Karachi was a setback, Shadab Khan’s men still have a clear, albeit more difficult, path to the Grand Final on May 3.

PSL 2026: The “Double Chance” Advantage

By finishing in the top two during the league stage, Islamabad United secured a place in the Qualifier. Unlike the teams starting in the Eliminator, the top two sides have a safety net. While Peshawar Zalmi has moved directly into the final at the Gaddafi Stadium, United now drops down to Eliminator 2. This means they avoid immediate exit and instead await the winner of the first Eliminator.

PSL 2026: Monitoring Eliminator 1

The first hurdle for Islamabad is simply waiting for the result of Eliminator 1, which takes place tonight, April 29, in Lahore. This “do-or-die” match features:

Multan Sultans (3rd place)

Hyderabad Kingsmen (4th place)

The loser of this match will be sent home immediately, while the winner will advance to face Islamabad United in the next stage.

PSL 2026: The Final Hurdle – Eliminator 2

The high-stakes Eliminator 2 is scheduled for May 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium. This is the match that will decide Peshawar Zalmi’s opponent for the trophy. For Islamabad United to qualify for the final, the equation is simple: they must win this game.

If they face the Multan Sultans, they will be confident after beating them by 4 wickets in their final group-stage game. If they face the Hyderabad Kingsmen, they will need to be wary of a side that has shown immense grit to climb into the top four.

PSL 2026: Key Factors for United’s Recovery

To bounce back from the 70-run loss, Islamabad United must address the gaps exposed by Zalmi:

Bowling at the Death: After conceding 221 runs, the pace attack needs to find its rhythm to contain power hitters in the Lahore humidity. Top-Order Consistency: While Sameer Minhas has been a revelation, the middle order needs to anchor the chase better to avoid the kind of collapse seen in Karachi. The Captain’s Role: Shadab Khan remains their X-factor. His 3-wicket haul in the Qualifier showed he is in form with the ball; his batting will be crucial in the “win-or-go-home” atmosphere of Eliminator 2.

The path is now narrow, but for a team known for their analytical approach and resilience, a “second chance” is all they need to turn their season around and set up a blockbuster rematch with Zalmi in the final.