Will Jimmy Kimmel Be Fired From ABC After Melania Trump’s ‘Widow’ Joke Leaves Trump Fuming? Full Controversy Explained

JIMMY KIMMEL VS MELANIA TRUMP: Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night jokes have landed him in hot water with Donald Trump again. This time, he’s managed to upset both the former president and Melania Trump. This isn’t just a one-off spat. Kimmel and Trump have been sparring for ages, and what started as the usual late-night ribbing has turned into a bigger, messier feud that now even involves TV networks and federal regulators.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say?

On April 23, Kimmel aired a parody ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He cracked a joke about Melania, saying she had “a glow like an expectant widow.” He even included a gag where Melania and Barron appeared to be sitting in the audience, although, of course, they weren’t actually there.

Trump didn’t miss the chance to complain about that, too. At first, it seemed like one more jab among many. But things took a serious and scary turn just two days later.

Here’s what went down at the Washington Hilton: On April 25, during the actual correspondents’ dinner, a man named Cole Allen tried to get into the event with a weapon. He managed to get past a checkpoint and fired a shot in the lobby, hurting a Secret Service agent, before authorities tackled him and took him into custody.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Joke Gone Wrong?

Trump and Melania were both at the dinner. After the shot rang out, security hustled them out quickly. The whole thing shook everyone up, it’s not every day you see that kind of breach at a big event filled with politicians and journalists.

Because all this happened just two days after Kimmel’s joke, people started connecting the dots and piling on Kimmel with criticism, even though there’s no sign at all that the joke and the attack were related. Still, the timing turned a late-night bit into political fuel for Trump and his supporters.

Jimmy Kimmel Row: How did Donald Trump react?

The US president backed up the First Lady’s rhetoric by urging swift action against the TV entertainer through his public statements. Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

He went on to detail the segment, including the portrayal of Melania and Barron Trump and the controversial line. “He then went on to say, ‘Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.’

Trump described the line as inappropriate, saying it was “something far beyond the pale”. He also claimed Kimmel “should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.” The US president’s remarks are aligned with his past criticism of the media, which has at times been met with calls for punitive measures against what he perceives as an unfavourable media.

Jimmy Kimmel Row: What did Melania Trump say?

Melania Trump released a statement on Friday condemning Kimmel’s comments and calling on his TV network to take action. “Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is meant to polarise our nation. His monologue about my family is not funny- his words are divisive and further the political disease plaguing America,” she said.

She continued, “Figures like Kimmel don’t belong in our homes every night to spew hatred.” In further remarks, the US First Lady pressed her case, railing against the broadcaster and calling for a response.

“Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community,” she said. She also accused Kimmel of being a “coward” who “hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him”.

ALSO READ: Indonesia Daycare Horror: 53 Toddlers Found Naked, Bound And Lying Motionless At Facility; Viral Video Of Abuse Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH