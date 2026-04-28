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Home > India News > ‘Trust Of People Behind Success’: BJP Hails Public Support After Landslide Win In Gujarat Civic Polls

‘Trust Of People Behind Success’: BJP Hails Public Support After Landslide Win In Gujarat Civic Polls

BJP won the recent local body elections in Gujarat by a huge margin, getting strong support from people across municipal corporations.

BJP won the recent local body elections in Gujarat by a huge margin, getting strong support from people across municipal corporations. Photo: AI Generated
BJP won the recent local body elections in Gujarat by a huge margin, getting strong support from people across municipal corporations. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 28, 2026 23:14:19 IST

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‘Trust Of People Behind Success’: BJP Hails Public Support After Landslide Win In Gujarat Civic Polls

In the recent local body elections in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by a huge margin, getting strong support from people across municipal corporations, municipalities, taluka panchayats, and district panchayats in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders expressed joy and enthusiasm following the party’s sweeping victory in Gujarat’s local body elections.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti of India, C R Patil, extended his congratulations to party leaders and workers, praising their efforts in delivering results that exceeded expectations. He also thanked the voters of Gujarat for their continued support, noting that the party has remained in power in several regions for decades.

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“The Bharatiya Janata Party has achieved a grand victory in Gujarat’s local bodies, including taluka panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP President Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma, Deputy Chief Minister and state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and all party workers and leaders,” Patil told reporters.

He added that the party workers played a key role in surpassing expectations and credited voters for the victory. “This grand success has been possible because of the trust of the people. In cities like Surat, the BJP has remained in power for nearly 30 years, reflecting public satisfaction with development work carried out across the state. This victory has also increased our responsibility,” he said.

Patil further said the party remains committed to meeting public expectations. “We will continue to work towards fulfilling your aspirations and ensuring inclusive, quality-driven development without bias. Your trust is our responsibility,” he added, while also acknowledging the role of party workers in reaching out to voters.

Other BJP leaders, including Anilkumar Patel and MLA Vinod Moradiya, also expressed gratitude to the electorate.
Anilkumar Patel thanked voters for placing their trust in the party. “In the local body elections in Gujarat, the public has voted overwhelmingly for the BJP, giving us another opportunity to serve,” he told ANI.

Vinod Moradiya credited the state government’s development work under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the party’s performance. “The state government, under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, has worked for the development of the state. The public of Surat has voted overwhelmingly for the BJP in the local body elections,” he told ANI. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Pariwarvaadi Parties Betrayed Women’: Narendra Modi Slams Opposition At Varanasi Mahila Samelan For Blocking Reservation Push

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Tags: bjpgujaratlocal-body-electionsmunicipal corporations

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‘Trust Of People Behind Success’: BJP Hails Public Support After Landslide Win In Gujarat Civic Polls

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‘Trust Of People Behind Success’: BJP Hails Public Support After Landslide Win In Gujarat Civic Polls

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‘Trust Of People Behind Success’: BJP Hails Public Support After Landslide Win In Gujarat Civic Polls
‘Trust Of People Behind Success’: BJP Hails Public Support After Landslide Win In Gujarat Civic Polls
‘Trust Of People Behind Success’: BJP Hails Public Support After Landslide Win In Gujarat Civic Polls
‘Trust Of People Behind Success’: BJP Hails Public Support After Landslide Win In Gujarat Civic Polls

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