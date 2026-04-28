Who Is Huda Kattan? ‘Huda Beauty’ Founder Reveals Cause Of Breast Pain, Opens Up About ‘Implant Rupture’ And Its Potential Health Risks

Huda Kattan, one of the world’s most followed beauty influencers, has opened up about a serious health issue linked to her breast implants, sparking widespread conversation online. While she has millions following her personal account, her brand Huda Beauty commands an even larger global audience, making her one of the most influential voices in the beauty space.

Breast Pain Leads To Shocking Diagnosis

Taking to Instagram, Huda shared that she had been experiencing persistent breast pain, which finally pushed her to seek medical help. She revealed that she had gotten her implants around 12 years ago but kept postponing routine check-ups.

“Life gets busy, and we push things aside,” she wrote, adding that ignoring early signs can sometimes backfire. After getting examined, doctors found that one of her implants had ruptured.

She said she felt fortunate that the issue was caught in time. However, the rupture had already caused complications, including inflammation and the beginning of an infection.

Urgent Message On Implant Safety

Huda used her experience to send a clear message to others with implants. She stressed that implants are not permanent and usually need to be checked regularly and replaced after about 10 years.

She credited her surgeon, Georges J. Samaha, for handling the situation, calling his work “impeccable.” At the same time, she made it clear that her post was not sponsored and that she had covered all expenses herself.

In her note, she urged people not to delay health check-ups. “Don’t wait for pain. Listen to your body,” she wrote, highlighting how many people may be unaware of issues developing internally.

Past Admissions About Cosmetic Procedures

Huda has never shied away from discussing cosmetic procedures. In earlier interviews, she spoke about getting breast implants and a nose job, linking those decisions to insecurities she faced growing up.

She had shared how feeling like an outsider during childhood affected her confidence. After moving from the US to Dubai, she continued to struggle with a sense of not fully belonging, which influenced her choices.

Over the years, she has also spoken openly about Botox and lip fillers, even calling her experience with lip injections “the worst thing” she had done.

Her latest revelation has once again highlighted the importance of transparency and health awareness, especially in an industry where such conversations are often avoided.

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