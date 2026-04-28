Diljit Dosanjh Teaching Jimmy Fallon Bhangra On The Tonight Show Has Fans Screaming ‘Singh Is King’

Think of Diljit Singh and the next thing comes to your mind has to be a power-packed bhangra. Don’t you agree? Well, Diljit Dosanjh is set to return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a bang. And guess what, the singer-actor nailed an energetic bhangra with none other than Jimmy himself. The high on energy episode was teased by Diljit who shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the studio. No wonder the snippets have taken the internet by storm.

One viral moment making waves shows Jimmy Fallon trying out Bhangra steps with Diljit, adding a playful touch that fans have been loving. The upcoming episode is also expected to showcase Diljit in a bigger role this time, going beyond just a musical performance.

The appearance marks Diljit’s return to the popular late-night show two years after his much-talked-about debut. If the early teasers are any indication, he is coming back with even more swagger, charm and global star power.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Second Stint In Jimmy Fallon Show

In one of the videos shared on social media, Diljit Dosanjh is seen entering the studio with his team and cheekily teasing his comeback. In the teaser, it is hinted that fans should never have doubted his return, before Diljit breaks into an impromptu Bhangra inside the studio.

Another video shared by the official handle of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon offers a fun glimpse into the host and the guest’s camaraderie. The video shows Fallon picking up Bhangra moves from Diljit, with the duo laughing their way through the lesson. Set to Diljit’s track Morni, the playful segment has struck a chord with the viewers.

Social media users flooded the comment section with with heartwarming reactions. A person said, “Singh is King,” while another mentioned, “Bhangra on international TV.”

Diljit’s First Appearance In The Tonight Show

The Punjabi singing sensation appeared on the show in 2024. He crooned tracks like G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine during his previous stint. This time, he will more likely to be featured as a guest. The singer also mentioned that Fallon had sent him a thank-you note following the shoot.

Diljit On Work Front

Beyond music, Diljit Dosanjh continues to widen his footprint across cinema and international platforms. Following the buzz around Border 2, he is now preparing for Main Vaapas Aaunga, a Partition-era drama directed by Imtiaz Ali.

While the exact air date of his return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is still under wraps, the early glimpses have sparked major excitement.

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