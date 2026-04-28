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Home > Entertainment News > Ramayana’s ‘Sita’ Sai Pallavi Trolled For Not Able To Speak ‘Basic Hindi’: ‘Can’t Differentiate Between Chahta, Chahti’

Ramayana’s ‘Sita’ Sai Pallavi Trolled For Not Able To Speak ‘Basic Hindi’: ‘Can’t Differentiate Between Chahta, Chahti’

Sai Pallavi tried to address the audience, paparazzi, and guests in Hindi. However, she struggled with fluency and candidly admitted that her Hindi "is not that great."

Ramayana's 'Sita' Sai Pallavi Trolled For Not Able To Speak 'Basic Hindi'
Ramayana's 'Sita' Sai Pallavi Trolled For Not Able To Speak 'Basic Hindi'

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 28, 2026 12:34:58 IST

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Ramayana’s ‘Sita’ Sai Pallavi Trolled For Not Able To Speak ‘Basic Hindi’: ‘Can’t Differentiate Between Chahta, Chahti’

Actor Sai Pallavi recently became the focus of a social media debate after a light-hearted moment at a promotional event for her upcoming film Ek Din took an unexpected turn. Ahead of the film’s release on May 1, the makers organised a musical evening in Mumbai titled Ek Din ki Mehfil, a live performance event celebrating the project.

During the event, Sai Pallavi tried to address the audience, paparazzi, and guests in Hindi. However, she struggled with fluency and candidly admitted that her Hindi “is not that great.”

Soon after, videos of her attempting to speak Hindi began circulating online, prompting mixed reactions. While some appreciated her honesty, a section of social media users started trolling her.

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Internet Reactions

Sharing a clip on X, one user wrote, “Meet Sai Pallavi: Can’t speak basic words of Hindi. Now she’s playing Sita Mata in Ramayana.” — referring to her role in Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Further added, “What they smoke before casting these kinds of so called actors in a 4000cr movie, who can’t even differentiate between chahta and chahti”

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Tags: aamir khanEk Din movieJunaid Khanramayanasai pallaviSai Pallavi trolledSita Mata role

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Ramayana’s ‘Sita’ Sai Pallavi Trolled For Not Able To Speak ‘Basic Hindi’: ‘Can’t Differentiate Between Chahta, Chahti’

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Ramayana’s ‘Sita’ Sai Pallavi Trolled For Not Able To Speak ‘Basic Hindi’: ‘Can’t Differentiate Between Chahta, Chahti’

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Ramayana’s ‘Sita’ Sai Pallavi Trolled For Not Able To Speak ‘Basic Hindi’: ‘Can’t Differentiate Between Chahta, Chahti’
Ramayana’s ‘Sita’ Sai Pallavi Trolled For Not Able To Speak ‘Basic Hindi’: ‘Can’t Differentiate Between Chahta, Chahti’
Ramayana’s ‘Sita’ Sai Pallavi Trolled For Not Able To Speak ‘Basic Hindi’: ‘Can’t Differentiate Between Chahta, Chahti’
Ramayana’s ‘Sita’ Sai Pallavi Trolled For Not Able To Speak ‘Basic Hindi’: ‘Can’t Differentiate Between Chahta, Chahti’

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