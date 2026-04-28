Ramayana’s ‘Sita’ Sai Pallavi Trolled For Not Able To Speak ‘Basic Hindi’: ‘Can’t Differentiate Between Chahta, Chahti’

Actor Sai Pallavi recently became the focus of a social media debate after a light-hearted moment at a promotional event for her upcoming film Ek Din took an unexpected turn. Ahead of the film’s release on May 1, the makers organised a musical evening in Mumbai titled Ek Din ki Mehfil, a live performance event celebrating the project.

During the event, Sai Pallavi tried to address the audience, paparazzi, and guests in Hindi. However, she struggled with fluency and candidly admitted that her Hindi “is not that great.”

Soon after, videos of her attempting to speak Hindi began circulating online, prompting mixed reactions. While some appreciated her honesty, a section of social media users started trolling her.

Internet Reactions

Sharing a clip on X, one user wrote, “Meet Sai Pallavi: Can’t speak basic words of Hindi. Now she’s playing Sita Mata in Ramayana.” — referring to her role in Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Further added, “What they smoke before casting these kinds of so called actors in a 4000cr movie, who can’t even differentiate between chahta and chahti”

Meet Sai Pallavi:

– Can’t speak basic words of Hindi

– Now she’s playing Sita Mata in Ramayana

– Compared the Indian Army with the Pakistani Army tf do they smoke before casting these kinds of so called actors in a 4000cr movie, who can’t even differentiate between chahta and… pic.twitter.com/h3KUB8fvV3 — Raj (@idfcwau) April 27, 2026

What was Nitesh tiwari even thinking while casting Sai pallavi for Sita maa’s role who can’t even speak proper hindi? Horrendous casting man pic.twitter.com/tKdjgdh4Kq — ` (@8eenpoint5) April 27, 2026

#Ramayana – Sai Pallavi is a talented actress, no doubt but Hindi fluency ek major factor hai, especially for a film rooted in Indian culture and aimed at a Hindi-speaking audience.

With a massive budget reportedly handled by Namit Malhotra, expectations sky-high hain. Toh… pic.twitter.com/Rh5itFnha4 — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) April 27, 2026

Raavan used to speak with Seetha in Tamil. Seetha learnt Tamil in few days in Ashoka vatika — Dr.Shreekant Naik (@ProfShreekant) April 27, 2026

New one came nice go on:

It’s an event , she spoke 2 minutes which is far better than so called ppl and in the event remaining all spoken english. Taking out a 17 sec video and calling she don’t know Hindi 🤦. The same group sharing post by all u guys oh my god basic knowledge… pic.twitter.com/VVFILKCvJZ — PEACE 🏹 (@Peace__AB) April 27, 2026

She can speak properly any language if you’ll give her a script, but here she has to speak on her own without any script and hindi is not her 1st nor 2nd language, so its okay….In Ramayana film, she has script to speak and deliver dailogues… so it won’t be any problem — What do you think (@GreyZonedGuy) April 27, 2026

Believe me, they gave the role of Mother Sita in the Ramayana to someone who can’t even speak Hindi properly. Wow, Nitesh Tiwari, what were you smoking when you did this casting? Ranbir is a beef-eater and Sai Pallavi doesn’t know Hindi. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Cq4LgE70Sk — GAURAV (@Gaurav_HRX) April 27, 2026

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