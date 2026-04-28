Watch: Deepika Padukone’s First Outing After Pregnancy News, Ranveer Singh’s Protective Gesture Has Fans’ Attention

Deepika Padukone stepped out for the first time after announcing her second pregnancy, making a low-key appearance alongside her husband, Ranveer Singh. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, just days after sharing their happy news with fans on April 19, a post that quickly went viral across social media.

First Appearance After Pregnancy Announcement

Keeping things simple and away from the spotlight, the two chose not to interact with photographers during their brief outing. Instead, they moved quietly through the airport, maintaining a calm and private presence.

Deepika’s Comfortable Travel Look

For the occasion, Deepika embraced comfort over glamour. She wore a relaxed cobalt blue co-ord set, featuring an oversized button-down shirt paired with straight-cut trousers. Adding a pop of contrast, she styled the look with bright yellow sneakers and carried a black handbag. Her hair was neatly tied back, completing an easy, fuss-free look that reflected her current phase.

Ranveer’s Casual Style and Protective Gesture

Ranveer, known for his bold fashion choices, kept it equally laid-back this time. He walked closely behind Deepika, dressed in an oversized white T-shirt and baggy cargo jeans. He finished his look with a black crossbody bag and dark sunglasses. More than his outfit, it was his attentive presence that stood out—he was seen helping Deepika out of the car and staying by her side as they walked inside, even placing a protective hand on her back.

A Heartwarming Pregnancy Reveal

Earlier this month, Deepika and Ranveer shared the news of their second pregnancy through a joint Instagram post that instantly captured attention. The announcement was both personal and heartwarming. The image featured their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a positive pregnancy test kit—a subtle yet touching way to reveal the news. Deepika kept the caption minimal, adding just two evil eye emojis, a gesture often used to ward off negativity.

Their Love Story and Wedding

The couple’s journey together has been closely followed and admired by fans over the years. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a lavish ceremony held at Lake Como. The wedding celebrations beautifully blended their cultural backgrounds, with ceremonies honouring Deepika’s Konkani traditions and Ranveer’s Sindhi roots.

From Co-Stars to Life Partners

Their love story dates back to 2013 when they first met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. What began as an on-screen partnership soon turned into a real-life romance. After several years of dating, the two got engaged in 2015 and eventually went public with their relationship before their wedding.

Growing Family and New Beginnings

In 2024, the couple entered a new chapter as they welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, on September 8. Since then, they’ve balanced their professional commitments with parenthood, often keeping their personal life private while sharing occasional glimpses with fans.

Now, with their second baby on the way, Deepika and Ranveer seem to be embracing this new phase with the same warmth and quiet joy that has defined their relationship so far. Their recent airport appearance may have been brief, but it offered a small yet meaningful glimpse into their life as they prepare to grow their family once again.

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