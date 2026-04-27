The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Stuart Fails To Save The Universe To Premiere On This Date In July? Deets Inside

The world of The Big Bang Theory is about to get even bigger, with a brand-new spinoff putting the focus on one of its most unexpected characters. Titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the series is set to premiere on HBO Max this July, the exact date is yet to be announced. The announcement was made by the cast themselves during a panel at CCXP Mexico City, where they shared details about what fans can expect.

The show reunites several familiar faces from the original series, with Kevin Sussman returning as Stuart, alongside Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie. The panel also revealed that the show’s original theme music will be composed by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Danny Elfman, widely known for his collaborations with Tim Burton on films like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride.

Giving fans a sense of the show’s tone, Posehn shared from the stage, “The fun is watching him fail every week,” Posehn told fans from the stage at CCXP. “Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke,” the official logline reads.

The storyline leans heavily into chaos, humor, and the multiverse concept. “Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ As the title implies, things don’t go well,” it further says.

The project has been in development for some time, first announced back in April 2023. It is co-created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady, all of whom also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre continues to work under an overall deal.

If at first you don’t succeed, try in another multiverse. Your first look at Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is here. #SFTSTU pic.twitter.com/wKDYTyz397 — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 26, 2026

This new show marks the fourth entry in the ever-growing Big Bang universe. The original The Big Bang Theory ran successfully for 12 seasons before wrapping up in 2019. Its prequel, Young Sheldon, went on for seven seasons and concluded in May 2024. That series was followed by another spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, which premiered in October 2024.

Beyond the sci-fi chaos, the show will also explore more personal moments—especially Stuart’s relationship with Denise. Sussman shared that fans will get to see how their story evolves, saying, “When The Big Bang Theory ended, our relationship was just budding, and now you can see where it goes”.

Joining Stuart on his unpredictable mission are his girlfriend Denise (Lapkus), his geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and the ever-irritating quantum physicist Barry Kripke (Bowie). As they try to fix the damage caused by the broken device, their journey takes them through alternate realities, where they encounter different versions of beloved characters from the original series.

Sussman also hinted at a shift in Stuart’s role, explaining that he “takes on a leadership role in this” but he is “not very good at it”. Reflecting on his character’s struggles, he added, “I do my best, but really, I’m way out of my comfort zone”.

To build excitement ahead of the premiere, HBO Max recently released first-look images from the series on social media, along with a playful caption that captures the spirit of the show: “If at first you don’t succeed, try in another multiverse”.

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