Darling Re-Run Worldwide Collection: Prabhas Delivers 2nd Highest Telugu Re-Release With Rs 10 Crore

Prabhas is turning back the clock—and the box office—thanks to the re-release of his 2010 cult favorite Darling. The film has already crossed the double-digit mark globally within days, proving that its charm hasn’t faded one bit. Despite a few recent big-budget films not living up to expectations, this romantic comedy is showing just how strong his fan base still is.
Looking at past re-releases, the numbers make this comeback even more impressive. Prabhas’s previous re-release, Salaar, had earned around ₹4.35 crore worldwide during its full run. In comparison, Darling has comfortably outperformed that figure in a very short time.
Darling Re-Release Box Office
In just three days, Darling has raked in ₹10.44 crore worldwide—about 140% higher than Salaar’s total re-release earnings. It has also gone past Khaleja starring Mahesh Babu, becoming the second highest-grossing Telugu re-release ever. The only film ahead of it now is the massive Baahubali: The Beginning.
Entry Into The Top 10 (South India)
The film’s success isn’t limited to Telugu cinema alone. Darling has now entered the list of the highest-grossing South Indian re-releases, currently sitting at the sixth spot. With the momentum it’s building, it could climb even higher in the days ahead.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing South Indian re-releases at the box office as per reports mentioned by koimoi.
Baahubali the Epic: 51.7 crore | Telugu
Ghilli: 32.50 crore | Tamil
Padyappa: 18.5 crore | Tamil
Mankhatha: 14.5 crore | Tamil
Sachien: 13.6 crore | Tamil
Darling: 10.44 crore | Telugu (in 3 days)
Khaleja: 10.25 crore | Telugu
Murari: 8.90 crore | Telugu
Gabbar Singh: 8.01 crore | Telugu
Kushi: 7.46 crore | Telugu
If the film holds great on Sunday, it might further surpass Sachien in its lifetime, claiming two out of the 5 spots in the list, snatching the achievement from Thalapathy Vijay.
Darling Re-Release Box Office Summary
Check out the breakdown of the re-release at the box office after 3 days.
India Net Collection: 6.2 crore
India Gross Collection: 7.3 crore
Overseas Gross Collection: 3.1 crore
Worldwide Gross Collection: 10.4 crore
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Olivia Sarkar is a Senior Content Producer on the Entertainment and Lifestyle desk with 6 years of experience. In 6 years, she worked with ANI, IANS, Zee News. Known for covering trends and engaging storytelling, she covers a wide spectrum of topics including entertainment news, fashion, fitness, health, food, travel, astrology. From major film announcements to industry controversies. Throughout her career, she has interviewed several notable personalities such as Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty, Miss World 2024 USA contestant Victoria DiSorbo, Miss France 2020 Clémence Botino.Her interview portfolio also includes celebrities like Milind Soman, Tiger Shroff, and Vikrant Massey, along with acclaimed singers Shubha Mudgal and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Jaspinder Narula. Beyond work, Olivia enjoys exploring new food joints, being wanderlust, and writing poetry. You can reach her out on X: @OliviaSarkar11