Darling Re-Run Worldwide Collection: Prabhas Delivers 2nd Highest Telugu Re-Release With Rs 10 Crore

Prabhas is turning back the clock—and the box office—thanks to the re-release of his 2010 cult favorite Darling. The film has already crossed the double-digit mark globally within days, proving that its charm hasn’t faded one bit. Despite a few recent big-budget films not living up to expectations, this romantic comedy is showing just how strong his fan base still is.

Looking at past re-releases, the numbers make this comeback even more impressive. Prabhas’s previous re-release, Salaar, had earned around ₹4.35 crore worldwide during its full run. In comparison, Darling has comfortably outperformed that figure in a very short time.

Darling Re-Release Box Office

In just three days, Darling has raked in ₹10.44 crore worldwide—about 140% higher than Salaar’s total re-release earnings. It has also gone past Khaleja starring Mahesh Babu, becoming the second highest-grossing Telugu re-release ever. The only film ahead of it now is the massive Baahubali: The Beginning.

Entry Into The Top 10 (South India)

The film’s success isn’t limited to Telugu cinema alone. Darling has now entered the list of the highest-grossing South Indian re-releases, currently sitting at the sixth spot. With the momentum it’s building, it could climb even higher in the days ahead.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing South Indian re-releases at the box office as per reports mentioned by koimoi.

Baahubali the Epic: 51.7 crore | Telugu

Ghilli: 32.50 crore | Tamil

Padyappa: 18.5 crore | Tamil

Mankhatha: 14.5 crore | Tamil

Sachien: 13.6 crore | Tamil

Darling: 10.44 crore | Telugu (in 3 days)

Khaleja: 10.25 crore | Telugu

Murari: 8.90 crore | Telugu

Gabbar Singh: 8.01 crore | Telugu

Kushi: 7.46 crore | Telugu

If the film holds great on Sunday, it might further surpass Sachien in its lifetime, claiming two out of the 5 spots in the list, snatching the achievement from Thalapathy Vijay.

Darling Re-Release Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the re-release at the box office after 3 days.

India Net Collection: 6.2 crore

India Gross Collection: 7.3 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 3.1 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 10.4 crore

ALSO READ: Ameesha Patel Says Indira Gandhi Fixed Her Parents’ Wedding Date: ‘My Grandfather Asked Her When Are You Free?’