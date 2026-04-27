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Home > Entertainment News > Ameesha Patel Says Indira Gandhi Fixed Her Parents’ Wedding Date: ‘My Grandfather Asked Her When Are You Free?’

Ameesha Patel Says Indira Gandhi Fixed Her Parents’ Wedding Date: ‘My Grandfather Asked Her When Are You Free?’

Talking about how close the families were, Ameesha said her grandfather shared a deep bond with Indira Gandhi, often discussing major decisions with her.

Ameesha Patel Says Indira Gandhi Fixed Her Parents’ Wedding Date (PHOTO: IG/IMDB)
Ameesha Patel Says Indira Gandhi Fixed Her Parents’ Wedding Date (PHOTO: IG/IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: April 27, 2026 17:03:18 IST

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Ameesha Patel Says Indira Gandhi Fixed Her Parents’ Wedding Date: ‘My Grandfather Asked Her When Are You Free?’

Ameesha Patel has opened up about her family’s long and close association with the Gandhi family, sharing that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi played a personal role in some of her family’s most important moments.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha traced this connection back to her grandfather, Rajni Patel, a well-known barrister and influential political figure. She explained that he had a strong relationship with the Nehru-Gandhi family through his political work and advisory roles.

Ameesha Patel on her grandfather’s bond with Indira Gandhi

Talking about how close the families were, Ameesha said her grandfather shared a deep bond with Indira Gandhi, often discussing major decisions with her. She added that he held key positions within the Congress party and contributed to several public initiatives.
According to Ameesha, this connection wasn’t limited to politics—it extended into deeply personal family moments as well, including her parents’ wedding.

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“Mrs Indira Gandhi was the one who fixed the date of my parents’ wedding. There was no kundali match to set the date for their wedding. My grandfather, Barrister Rajni Patel, asked Indira Gandhi, ‘Indira, when are you free?’ She said, ‘Rajni, I am free on the 4th of July.’ The date was booked on the 4th of July. It was booked in Taj Mahal Palace, South Bombay, Colaba. And that’s how my parents got married.”

‘First person to come and see me was Indira Gandhi’

Ameesha also recalled how involved Indira Gandhi was in her life from the very beginning. “When I was born at Breach Candy Hospital, the first person to come and see me was Indira Gandhi,” Ameesha said, reflecting on the closeness between the families. She also mentioned that her grandfather built the Nehru Planetarium in honour of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Looking back at her childhood, Ameesha said she grew up around several well-known personalities. Artists like M. F. Husain and political figures such as Praful Patel and Rajiv Shukla were frequent visitors to her grandparents’ home. On the professional front, Ameesha made her Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan, and later returned to the spotlight with Gadar 2, which went on to become one of the year’s biggest hits.

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Ameesha Patel Says Indira Gandhi Fixed Her Parents’ Wedding Date: ‘My Grandfather Asked Her When Are You Free?’

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Ameesha Patel Says Indira Gandhi Fixed Her Parents’ Wedding Date: ‘My Grandfather Asked Her When Are You Free?’

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Ameesha Patel Says Indira Gandhi Fixed Her Parents’ Wedding Date: ‘My Grandfather Asked Her When Are You Free?’
Ameesha Patel Says Indira Gandhi Fixed Her Parents’ Wedding Date: ‘My Grandfather Asked Her When Are You Free?’
Ameesha Patel Says Indira Gandhi Fixed Her Parents’ Wedding Date: ‘My Grandfather Asked Her When Are You Free?’
Ameesha Patel Says Indira Gandhi Fixed Her Parents’ Wedding Date: ‘My Grandfather Asked Her When Are You Free?’

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