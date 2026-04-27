Viral Video: 10-Year-Old Rides Scooter In Busy Bengaluru Street, Internet Calls It ‘Dangerous Negligence’

Bengaluru’s traffic chaos has long been a talking point, but concerns around rash driving and road safety are adding an alarming layer to the city’s daily commute. From reckless speeding episodes to near-fatal accidents, the roads often seem unpredictable for commuters. Against this backdrop, a viral video has caught the attention of internet users recently. It involves a kid who could be seen riding a two-wheeler in broad daylight. The incident has once again raised concern and reignited debate over the growing safety concerns unfolding on Bengaluru’s busy streets.

In a video going viral, a boy who is said to be around 10-year-old could be seen riding a scooter and speeding past his fellow riders. A clip of the occurrence was captured by a person who was inside a car behind the boy. The video also mentions the scooter’s number plate as KA-04-AU-7048. According to the caption, the incident was reported from Bengaluru but no specific area was mentioned by the poster.

10-Year-Old Rides Scooter In Bengaluru

The footage was posted on X with the text, “Bengaluru, Karnataka: A young child, estimated to be under 10 years old, was seen riding a two-wheeler on a busy public road while struggling to control the vehicle. Allowing minors to operate vehicles puts lives at serious risk and reflects clear negligence by guardians. Reminder from @Deadlykalesh for public safety & road awareness.”

📍Bengaluru, Karnataka: A young child, estimated to be under 10 years old, was seen riding a two-wheeler on a busy public road while struggling to control the vehicle. Allowing minors to operate vehicles puts lives at serious risk and reflects clear negligence by guardians.… pic.twitter.com/W7eSGbGZha — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) April 27, 2026

How Social Media Reacted

No wonder the clip irked social media users who heavily criticised the act and blamed the parents over it. Some also tagged Bengaluru Police seeking action against such a negligence.

A user said, “Indian parents suffer from Proximal Pride, the delusion that their child’s dangerous behaviour is a sign of superior intelligence. allowing a kid to ride a scooter is often seen as a life skill or a sign of independence. Its not just a bangaluru story its in every city.”

Another person added, “Bangalore roads are filled with this.. Even in my area I can see very young children driving two wheelers, no helmet, no safety, even double seat. Would want the police to take some action on this.. Better if parents are also a little less stupid.”

Someone also mentioned, “This isn’t cute, it’s dangerous negligence. A child struggling to control a vehicle is a disaster waiting to happen. Should guardians face strict penalties for this?”

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