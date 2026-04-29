ISI-Backed Terror Module Busted In Patiala, Four Arrested; Weapons Seized

Patiala Police have uncovered a terror group linked to Pakistan’s ISI and pro-Khalistani elements. The group was allegedly behind a late-night attempt to cause an explosion on a railway track near Shambhu. Four people, described as radicalised repeat offenders, have been arrested, and a large amount of weapons and explosives has been recovered, officials said on Tuesday.



Those arrested have been identified as Pardeep Singh Khalsa of Mansa, Kulwinder Singh alias Bagga of village Bappiana in Mansa, Satnam Singh alias Satta of Panjwarh in Tarn Taran, and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Goindwal Bypass in Tarn Taran. According to officials, all accused have prior criminal cases registered against them.



The recovered material includes one hand grenade, two .30 bore pistols with ammunition, communication devices allegedly used for coordinating planned detonations, and laptops used for contact with handlers.



During a press briefing, DIG Patiala Range Kuldeep Chahal and SSP Patiala Varun Sharma said the terror module behind the attempted railway track explosion was unearthed within 12 hours of the incident.



They said the alleged mastermind, Pardeep Singh Khalsa, was in close contact with Malaysia-based pro-Khalistani operatives as well as Pakistan-based arms suppliers.



Officials further said Khalsa allegedly radicalised youth and facilitated their travel to Malaysia for terror training, after which they were assigned tasks related to extremist activities. He is also reported to have formed a radical group named “Chalda Vaheer Chakarwarti, Attariye”.



During interrogation, it was also revealed that the accused had earlier carried out a low-intensity IED explosion on the main line near Shambhu Railway Station. The investigation further indicates that the group was planning additional attacks on public infrastructure and property, officials added.



In this connection, a FIR has been registered at Police Station Kotwali, Patiala, under Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 13, 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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