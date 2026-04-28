LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra viral video latest india news latest LPG news Aviation Body ABC News Athens Devendra Fadnavis Love Jihad nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms 2026 BMW M440i crime news Maharashtra viral video latest india news latest LPG news Aviation Body ABC News Athens Devendra Fadnavis Love Jihad nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms 2026 BMW M440i crime news Maharashtra viral video latest india news latest LPG news Aviation Body ABC News Athens Devendra Fadnavis Love Jihad nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms 2026 BMW M440i crime news Maharashtra viral video latest india news latest LPG news Aviation Body ABC News Athens Devendra Fadnavis Love Jihad nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms 2026 BMW M440i crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra viral video latest india news latest LPG news Aviation Body ABC News Athens Devendra Fadnavis Love Jihad nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms 2026 BMW M440i crime news Maharashtra viral video latest india news latest LPG news Aviation Body ABC News Athens Devendra Fadnavis Love Jihad nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms 2026 BMW M440i crime news Maharashtra viral video latest india news latest LPG news Aviation Body ABC News Athens Devendra Fadnavis Love Jihad nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms 2026 BMW M440i crime news Maharashtra viral video latest india news latest LPG news Aviation Body ABC News Athens Devendra Fadnavis Love Jihad nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms 2026 BMW M440i crime news
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Pune Viral Video: Man Gets Brutally Beaten By Recovery Agents In Broad Daylight In Hadapsar Right In Front Of His Wife, Give Him Stern Warning Over Credit Card Dues

Pune Viral Video: Man Gets Brutally Beaten By Recovery Agents In Broad Daylight In Hadapsar Right In Front Of His Wife, Give Him Stern Warning Over Credit Card Dues

A viral video from Pune’s Hadapsar shows a man allegedly assaulted by credit card recovery agents over unpaid dues.

Recovery Agents Beat Man Over Unpaid Dues in Pune Street Assault (IMAGE: X)
Recovery Agents Beat Man Over Unpaid Dues in Pune Street Assault (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 28, 2026 21:32:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pune Viral Video: Man Gets Brutally Beaten By Recovery Agents In Broad Daylight In Hadapsar Right In Front Of His Wife, Give Him Stern Warning Over Credit Card Dues

MAHARASHTRA VIRAL VIDEO: A man faced assault in Pune’s Hadapsar locality from finance recovery agents during a row regarding credit card dues that had not been paid, as per media reports. Video footage of the incident has gone viral. The incident reportedly occurred in broad daylight at 15 Number Chowk located in Hadapsar Road. From the video footage going viral on social media, it can be seen that some men were hitting and kicking the victim who lay on the road.

Recovery Agents Accused of Assaulting Man in Pune’s Hadapsar

The incident has once again brought forth the issue of the methods used for debt recovery and whether all rules pertaining to collection have been adhered to by the recovery agents. Furthermore, there is now additional concern regarding violence from third-party recovery agents.

According to reports, an altercation occurred when agents confronted the victim and asked him to pay up immediately. Later on, the situation worsened after a fight broke out among people passing by. From the video footage, it could be seen that one woman accompanying the victim pleaded with her fellow agents to stop the beating.

You Might Be Interested In

Man Thrashed in Broad Daylight

The video soon became viral after being uploaded online, and users have criticised the incident and demanded an action plan.

The case has drawn attention to concerns about harassment by the recovery agents employed by the banks for collecting debts. As per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, the recovery process should not involve any harassment or physical intimidation.

However, despite these regulations, such cases have continued to emerge in other cities as well. The police arrived at the scene when information regarding the incident was received, and they have managed to control the situation. Both parties involved in the incident have been summoned for questioning. An official statement regarding the arrest of the individuals involved and the health status of the victim has yet to be released.

MUST READ: Who Is ‘UP Singham’ Ajay Pal Sharma? Encounter Specialist IPS Officer Goes Viral After He Gets Deployed To West Bengal Ahead Of Phase 2 Polling: ‘Will Not Spare The Goons…’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-11Maharashtra viral videopunerecovery agentsviral video

RELATED News

For How Long Was Sonam Raghuvanshi In Jail? Indore Woman Accused Of Killing Husband Raja Raghuvanshi On Honeymoon Gets Bail

Who Is Jahangir Khan And Why Is UP ‘Singham’ Ajay Pal Sharma Targeting His Camp? Super Cop Issues Stern Warning To TMC Candidate Before Phase 2 Voting In Bengal

LPG Gas Cylinder Rule Change From May 1, 2026: Check Expected Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai And Other Cities

Cosmic PV Power Limited Perform Bhumi Poojan ceremony for 1.1 GW Solar Cell Manufacturing Unit at Narmada Puram, Madhya Pradesh

Is Indian Aviation Industry On Brink Of Shutdown? ATF Prices Surge Amid West Asia Conflict, FIA Seek Urgent Government Relief

LATEST NEWS

Vivo X300 FE Launch Date, Price in India & Full Specs: ZEISS Camera, Features & What to Expect

PSL 2026 Playoffs: Full List Of Match Officials Announced By PCB | Details Inside

Middle-East War Crisis: Trump Says Iran In ‘State of Collapse’ As US-Iran War Talks Stall Over Nuclear Deal And Strait of Hormuz Crisis

UAE Leaves OPEC And OPEC+ After Strategic Review: Iran War And Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Shake Gulf Oil Alliance

Watch: Father Catches Son Smoking, Beats Him On Instagram Live; Viral Video Sparks Heated Debate Over Parenting Methods

How Y8.com Is Making Interactive Entertainment More Accessible Across India

Is Indian Aviation Industry On Brink Of Shutdown? ATF Prices Surge Amid West Asia Conflict, FIA Seek Urgent Government Relief

Dinner Argument Turns Deadly In Telangana: Wife Hacks Husband To Death After Quarrel Over No Chicken Goes Horribly Wrong

PM Modi To Flag Off Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express: New Weekly Train To Boost Connectivity For Pilgrims And Migrant Workers

Samsung And Apple Gain Market Share Despite Memory Crisis, While Chinese Smartphone Makers Struggle With Limited Supply And Rising Costs

Pune Viral Video: Man Gets Brutally Beaten By Recovery Agents In Broad Daylight In Hadapsar Right In Front Of His Wife, Give Him Stern Warning Over Credit Card Dues

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pune Viral Video: Man Gets Brutally Beaten By Recovery Agents In Broad Daylight In Hadapsar Right In Front Of His Wife, Give Him Stern Warning Over Credit Card Dues

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pune Viral Video: Man Gets Brutally Beaten By Recovery Agents In Broad Daylight In Hadapsar Right In Front Of His Wife, Give Him Stern Warning Over Credit Card Dues
Pune Viral Video: Man Gets Brutally Beaten By Recovery Agents In Broad Daylight In Hadapsar Right In Front Of His Wife, Give Him Stern Warning Over Credit Card Dues
Pune Viral Video: Man Gets Brutally Beaten By Recovery Agents In Broad Daylight In Hadapsar Right In Front Of His Wife, Give Him Stern Warning Over Credit Card Dues
Pune Viral Video: Man Gets Brutally Beaten By Recovery Agents In Broad Daylight In Hadapsar Right In Front Of His Wife, Give Him Stern Warning Over Credit Card Dues

QUICK LINKS