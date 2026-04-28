Pune Viral Video: Man Gets Brutally Beaten By Recovery Agents In Broad Daylight In Hadapsar Right In Front Of His Wife, Give Him Stern Warning Over Credit Card Dues

MAHARASHTRA VIRAL VIDEO: A man faced assault in Pune’s Hadapsar locality from finance recovery agents during a row regarding credit card dues that had not been paid, as per media reports. Video footage of the incident has gone viral. The incident reportedly occurred in broad daylight at 15 Number Chowk located in Hadapsar Road. From the video footage going viral on social media, it can be seen that some men were hitting and kicking the victim who lay on the road.

Recovery Agents Accused of Assaulting Man in Pune’s Hadapsar

The incident has once again brought forth the issue of the methods used for debt recovery and whether all rules pertaining to collection have been adhered to by the recovery agents. Furthermore, there is now additional concern regarding violence from third-party recovery agents.

According to reports, an altercation occurred when agents confronted the victim and asked him to pay up immediately. Later on, the situation worsened after a fight broke out among people passing by. From the video footage, it could be seen that one woman accompanying the victim pleaded with her fellow agents to stop the beating.

Shock in Pune’s Hadapsar 15 No. Chowk: Private finance recovery agents brutally beat a man on the street in front of his wife over credit card dues. pic.twitter.com/QnV0wrYkKJ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 27, 2026

Man Thrashed in Broad Daylight

The video soon became viral after being uploaded online, and users have criticised the incident and demanded an action plan.

The case has drawn attention to concerns about harassment by the recovery agents employed by the banks for collecting debts. As per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, the recovery process should not involve any harassment or physical intimidation.

However, despite these regulations, such cases have continued to emerge in other cities as well. The police arrived at the scene when information regarding the incident was received, and they have managed to control the situation. Both parties involved in the incident have been summoned for questioning. An official statement regarding the arrest of the individuals involved and the health status of the victim has yet to be released.

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