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Home > Sports News > PES vs ISL, PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Clinch Final Spot as Babar Azam’s Century Decimates Islamabad United

PES vs ISL, PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Clinch Final Spot as Babar Azam’s Century Decimates Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi storm into the PSL 2026 Final! Read our full match report on Babar Azam's stunning century and Aaron Hardie's clinical bowling that secured a 70-run victory over Islamabad United in the Qualifier.

Peshawar Zalmi Clinch Final Spot as Babar Azam's Century Decimates Islamabad United. Photo X
Peshawar Zalmi Clinch Final Spot as Babar Azam's Century Decimates Islamabad United. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 29, 2026 00:02:06 IST

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PES vs ISL, PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Clinch Final Spot as Babar Azam’s Century Decimates Islamabad United

PES vs ISL, PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi became the first team to book their ticket to the PSL 2026 Final after a commanding 70-run victory over Islamabad United in the Qualifier at the National Stadium. A masterful century from captain Babar Azam and a clinical bowling performance led by Aaron Hardie proved too much for the United side, who will now have to fight through Eliminator 2 for another chance at the trophy.

PES vs ISL: Babar Azam’s Masterclass Sets the Tone

After being put into bat, Peshawar Zalmi got off to a flyer despite losing the toss. Mohammad Haris set the tempo early, blistering 35 off just 16 balls. However, the night belonged to Babar Azam. The Zalmi skipper played a tactical masterpiece, anchoring the innings with a sublime 103 off 59 deliveries, decorated with 12 boundaries and 4 sixes.

Babar shared a vital 84-run partnership with Kusal Mendis (41 off 26) that laid the foundation for a massive total. Despite a mid-innings wobble where Shadab Khan claimed three quick wickets (3/42)—including Michael Bracewell and Abdul Samad in a single over—late-innings cameos from Aaron Hardie (20 off 10) pushed Zalmi to a formidable 221/7.

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PES vs ISL: United’s Chase Derailed by Hardie

Chasing a daunting 222, Islamabad United started aggressively. Sameer Minhas looked dangerous, smashing 44 off 23 balls, while Devon Conway provided support as United raced to 50 in under four overs. At 81/1, the game seemed evenly poised, but the introduction of Aaron Hardie shifted the momentum entirely.

Hardie triggered a sensational collapse, taking 3 for 25 as Islamabad lost five wickets for just 28 runs. The middle order, including Mark Chapman and skipper Shadab Khan, failed to capitalize on the start. Sufiyan Muqeem (2/25) and Mohammad Basit (2/19) applied the finishing touches, bowling out Islamabad for 151 in 18.4 overs.

PES vs ISL: Key Performers

  • Player of the Match: Babar Azam (103 runs)

  • Top Bowler (PES): Aaron Hardie (3/24)

  • Top Batter (ISL): Babar Azam (103 runs)

PES vs ISL: What’s Next?

Peshawar Zalmi head directly to the final in Lahore on May 3. Islamabad United will face the winner of tomorrow’s Eliminator 1 (Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans) in Eliminator 2 on May 1 to decide the second finalist.

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Tags: Aaron Hardie Wickets TodayBabar Azam Century PSL 2026Islamabad United Eliminator 2National Stadium Karachi Cricket NewsPES vs ISL ScorecardPeshawar Zalmi Final QualificationPeshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match ReportPSL 11 Playoffs HighlightsPSL 2026PSL 2026 FinalistsPSL 2026 Qualifier Result

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PES vs ISL, PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Clinch Final Spot as Babar Azam’s Century Decimates Islamabad United

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PES vs ISL, PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Clinch Final Spot as Babar Azam’s Century Decimates Islamabad United

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PES vs ISL, PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Clinch Final Spot as Babar Azam’s Century Decimates Islamabad United
PES vs ISL, PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Clinch Final Spot as Babar Azam’s Century Decimates Islamabad United
PES vs ISL, PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Clinch Final Spot as Babar Azam’s Century Decimates Islamabad United
PES vs ISL, PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Clinch Final Spot as Babar Azam’s Century Decimates Islamabad United

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