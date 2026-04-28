LPG Gas Cylinder Rule Change From May 1, 2026: Check Expected Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai And Other Cities

LPG PRICES CITYWISE: India’s LPG booking and delivery system is set to undergo major changes on May 1, impacting thousands of households. The three major oil marketing companies in India – Indian Oil Corporation (Indane), Bharat Petroleum (Bharat Gas) and Hindustan Petroleum (HP Gas) – are in the final stages of finalising new guidelines to prevent hoarding, black marketing and diversion of subsidised LPG.

Aadhaar-Based eKYC

The government has mandated Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries to complete Aadhaar-based biometric authentication. LPG consumers who have not done so are required to complete eKYC. The Ministry explained this is only for those who have not done so already.

New Booking Interval

The gap between LPG bookings has been extended from 21 days to 25 days for urban areas and 45 days for rural areas. Attempts to make a booking before the interval expires will be automatically rejected by the system.

OTP-Based Delivery Made Mandatory

The new guidelines will make the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) mandatory from May 1. No longer will customers be able to get their cylinders delivered without producing a physical blue book or receipt. Once they order gas, they will receive an OTP on their registered phone number. LPG deliveries based on delivery authentication code have already been increased to more than 94.5 per cent to combat diversion, the government stated.

Price Revisions Expected

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India have hiked prices of LPG cylinders by Rs 60 for domestic 14.2 kg cylinders since the US-Israel-Iran conflict started. The hike in the price of commercial 19 kg cylinders has been even steeper with prices being revised three times in a short span. Another price adjustment is expected from May 1.

How are the LPG Prices fixed?

The price of LPG in India is fixed by the Government-owned oil marketing firms, and the price is updated every month. All the households in India use LPG connections for the main purpose of cooking.

Any kind of increase in LPG prices will affect common people in general, since they will face difficulties due to an increase in fuel prices at the present scenario in the market. The good part is that the government of India is offering subsidies on the sales of domestic LPG cylinders. The subsidy will be transferred to the individual’s bank account after buying the cylinder. The subsidy offered every month depends upon the average international benchmark price of LPG and the foreign exchange rate.

LPG PRICES CITYWISE (APRIL 28, 2026)

On April 28, 2026, LPG cylinder rates across key Indian cities are holding up, despite fluctuations in international markets amid geopolitical conflict. The price of domestic (14.2 kg) cylinders continues to be in the range of ₹900-₹1,000, with commercial (19 kg) cylinders still at higher rates due to increases earlier this month.

In the national capital, New Delhi, the domestic LPG cylinder costs ₹913 and the commercial cylinder costs ₹2,078.50. In Mumbai, domestic rates are at ₹912.50, while commercial rates are at ₹2,031. Kolkata remains the most expensive among metros with domestic LPG priced at ₹939 and commercial cylinders at ₹2,208.50. Chennai is also on the higher end with domestic LPG at ₹928.50 and commercial cylinders at ₹2,246.50.

In other major cities, Bengaluru domestic LPG is available at ₹915.50 and commercial LPG at ₹2,161. Domestic LPG in Gurgaon is ₹921.50 and commercial is at ₹2,096.50. Interestingly, Patna has gone past the ₹1,000 mark for domestic cylinders (₹1,002.50), making it one of the costliest for domestic users.

In general, domestic LPG prices have remained steady for some time, but the commercial cylinder price reflects the previous hike in prices due to global fuel price hikes.

How much have the prices of LPG increased?

The conflict in West Asia has led to an increase in international oil prices, which has further resulted in LPG prices rising in India. Oil marketing companies raised the price of a domestic cylinder of 14.2 kg by Rs 60 last month.

LPG consumption in India fell by almost 13% during FY26 March due to supply disruption amid West Asia conflicts.

Commercial consumers suffered more. The 19 kg commercial cylinder witnessed three increases in prices in just one month. The increase in April 2026 was by Rs 196 in the metro cities, after two increases in March.

How much are LPG prices expected to change?

Starting from May 1, 2026, new restrictions have been introduced for LPG, such as compulsory delivery through OTP, reduced booking frequency (25 days for urban/rural 45 days), and mandatory Aadhaar e-KYC for Ujjwala users. The cost is likely to rise, considering the previous hike of ₹60 in March for domestic gas cylinders. However, official numbers are awaited.

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