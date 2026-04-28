For How Long Was Sonam Raghuvanshi In Jail? Indore Woman Accused Of Killing Husband Raja Raghuvanshi On Honeymoon Gets Bail

Sonam Raghuvanshi Gets Bail: A court in Shillong has granted bail to the primary accused Sonam Raghuvanshi in the sensational murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi after rejecting it three times. Sonam is out of Jail after 10 months. Raja’s body was found in a gorge in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills in May 2025 while he and Sonam were on their honeymoon after they went missing from Sohra.

Sonam Raghuvanshi Gets Bail After 10 Months In Jail

Sonam was later arrested in Uttar Pradesh and reportedly confessed to the crime, and to having plotted it with her lover, Raj Kushwaha, and three others. The other three are in jail with Kushwaha. Sonam was the only one to file a bail petition.

The bail petition was submitted by the legal aid cell of East Khasi Hills district and session judge court stating that the investigation is complete and a chargesheet has been submitted. Sonam also said that she has cooperated with the investigation and will do so in the future too.

The woman has already spent 10 months in prison. Her father and cousin have reached Shillong to provide the surety bond for her release, probably later today, sources said. This comes months after police submitted a hefty 790-page chargesheet before a court in Sohra against five accused in the murder of Raja.

What is the Sonam Raghuvanshi case?

Raja and Sonam have reached Shillong and will soon head for Sohra. On May 26, the couple was reported missing, launching a massive search for them. On June 2, days later, Raja’s body was found in a gorge near a waterfall, which prompted the police to step up the investigation and eventually make arrests.

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