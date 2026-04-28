TCS Nashik Explosive New Revelations: Nida Khan Forced Hindu Women Employee To Wear Burqa, Offer Namaz, Lured Her With Malaysia Job

Nida Khan TCS HR Case Update: Fresh details have emerged in the Tata Consultancy Services Nashik BPO case. Investigating agencies in a on camera anticipatory bail hearing of Nida Khan revealed that the prime accused is still absconding and is untraceable. Ajay Misar, a special public prosecutor opposing the bail for the TCS HR in the sexual exploitation and religious coercion case claimed that the investigation has revealed several sensational leads. The prosecutor argued that the agencies need the Khan’s custody for further investigation and interrogation.

What Are The Fresh Allegations Against TCS Nashik HR Nida Khan?

According to reports, the complainant has accused Nida Khan of forcing heer to change her name from to Haniya. She has also been accused of hurting religious statements by a woman who filed an FIR at Devlali police station. The complainant, according to public prosecutor, alleges that Nida Khan promised her a job in Malaysia and perused her to convert and accept Islam religion. Reports added that Nida told the complainant that if she does not convert, she will have to face misfortune alongside her family.

Reports quoting the Special investigation Team probing the TCS Nashik case claim that Nida Khan gave training to the complainant at home on how wear hijab and offer Nimaz. Nida also gave complainant an Islamic book with an intention to convert her. The reports further allege that Nida installed Islamic apps on complainants phone. She also share Islamic and religious content with her.

Was Nida Khan Linked To Malaysia?

Prosecutor has also claimed that Nida has links to Malegaon and Malaysia. Nida had lured the complainant with a job in Malaysia, investigators claimed.

The complainant has also made charges against one of her colleague, Danish Sheikh for promising marriage and exploiting sexually. Another person, Tausif Atatr has also been accused of sexual harassment by her.

Police has invoked SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the case as the complainant has revealed her identity saying that she belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.

Court Reserves Order On Nida Khan Anticipatory Bail Plea

However, court has reserved its order on Nida Khan’s anticipatory bail plea. The bench of additional sessions judge K G Joshi has so far refused to given pre-arrest relief to Nida Khan. According to a report by HT, the final decision on the bail plea is likely to be announced on May 2.

So far seven people have been arrested in the TCS Nashik case while Nida Khan is still at large. The case is related to the sexual misconduct, rape, religious coercion and harassment at the Nashik BPO of TCS. Nida Khan is the prime accused in the case.

Nida Khan’s lawyers have cited her pregnancy to seek anticipatory bail adding that allegations to the former TCS Nashik HR were limited to one case only. Nida is represented by advocate Rahul Kasliwal who has denied all the charges.

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