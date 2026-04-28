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Home > India News > Mira Road Stabbing Case: A Lone-Wolf Terror Attack? Zaib Zuber Ansari, Who Attacked 2 Mumbai Men After They Failed To Recite Kalma, Had Alleged ISIS Link

Mira Road Stabbing Case: A Lone-Wolf Terror Attack? Zaib Zuber Ansari, Who Attacked 2 Mumbai Men After They Failed To Recite Kalma, Had Alleged ISIS Link

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has launched an investigation into the attack on two security guards near the Asmita Grand Mansion in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road on April 27.

Mira Road Stabbing Case: A Lone-Wolf Terror Attack? Zaib Zuber Ansari, Who Attacked 2 Mumbai Men After They Failed To Recite Kalma, Had Alleged ISIS Link. Photo: X
Mira Road Stabbing Case: A Lone-Wolf Terror Attack? Zaib Zuber Ansari, Who Attacked 2 Mumbai Men After They Failed To Recite Kalma, Had Alleged ISIS Link. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 28, 2026 12:26:27 IST

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Mira Road Stabbing Case: A Lone-Wolf Terror Attack? Zaib Zuber Ansari, Who Attacked 2 Mumbai Men After They Failed To Recite Kalma, Had Alleged ISIS Link

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has launched an investigation into the attack on two security guards near the Asmita Grand Mansion in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road on April 27.

Security agencies are treating it as a possible “lone wolf” terror attack.

According to Maharashtra ATS, the accused, Jabar Zubair Ansari (31), targeted two security guards on duty there. Eyewitnesses claim that the accused first asked the guards for directions and then returned to ask their religion. It is also claimed that the accused forced one of the guards to recite the Islamic Kalima and, when he failed, the accused attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon. The injured guards are currently hospitalised. 

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Mira Road Stabbing Case: Zaib Zuber Ansari Had ISISI Link? 

When police searched Ansari’s home after his arrest, the investigation team found handwritten notes in which he expressed his desire to join ISIS. According to sources, in these notes, the accused described the attack as his “first step” towards joining a terrorist organisation, according to Maharashtra ATS. 

Mira Road Stabbing Case: Who Is Zaib Zuber Ansari? 

The Maharashtra ATC also said that investigations revealed that the accused, Jaber Zubair Ansari, was a science graduate and had lived in the United States for several years. Unable to find a job in the US, he returned to India and lived alone in Mira Road, providing online chemistry coaching. It is believed that during his isolation, the accused became radicalised through the internet. Agencies are now examining the digital footprints of his mobile phone and laptop to determine if he was in direct contact with any handlers across the border.

What Happened in Mira Road Stabbing Case? 

Earlier on March 2, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) carried out search and inquiry operations at the residences of three individuals in connection with a case involving alleged contact with banned terrorist organisations, officials said.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Maharashtra State, Mumbai, received confidential information that some youths residing in the Kurla, Shivaji Nagar, and Govandi areas of Mumbai city were in contact with terrorist organisations banned by the Government of India, the Mumbai ATS said in a press note.

Based on specific, confidential information, the searches were executed in compliance with legal procedures at the three residences.

Earlier on February 15, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) carried out coordinated raids at 21 locations across Ahilyanagar and Yavatmal districts as part of a major operation against alleged attempts to radicalise youth and establish links with terrorist organisations, officials said.

(Inputs from ANI) 

Also Read: Gujarat Election Result LIVE: BJP, AAP, Congress Who is Winning? BJP Wins Vapi, Leads In Ahmedabad, AAP Loses Surat 

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Tags: accused of Mira Road Stabbing Caseanti terrorism squadATSISISLone Wolf Terror AttackmaharashtraMira Road Stabbing CaseZaib Zuber Ansari

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Mira Road Stabbing Case: A Lone-Wolf Terror Attack? Zaib Zuber Ansari, Who Attacked 2 Mumbai Men After They Failed To Recite Kalma, Had Alleged ISIS Link

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Mira Road Stabbing Case: A Lone-Wolf Terror Attack? Zaib Zuber Ansari, Who Attacked 2 Mumbai Men After They Failed To Recite Kalma, Had Alleged ISIS Link

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Mira Road Stabbing Case: A Lone-Wolf Terror Attack? Zaib Zuber Ansari, Who Attacked 2 Mumbai Men After They Failed To Recite Kalma, Had Alleged ISIS Link
Mira Road Stabbing Case: A Lone-Wolf Terror Attack? Zaib Zuber Ansari, Who Attacked 2 Mumbai Men After They Failed To Recite Kalma, Had Alleged ISIS Link
Mira Road Stabbing Case: A Lone-Wolf Terror Attack? Zaib Zuber Ansari, Who Attacked 2 Mumbai Men After They Failed To Recite Kalma, Had Alleged ISIS Link
Mira Road Stabbing Case: A Lone-Wolf Terror Attack? Zaib Zuber Ansari, Who Attacked 2 Mumbai Men After They Failed To Recite Kalma, Had Alleged ISIS Link

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