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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 20: Apple To Mark 20th Anniversary With An Under-Display Camera, Experts Hail It As The ‘Dream iPhone’

iPhone 20: Apple To Mark 20th Anniversary With An Under-Display Camera, Experts Hail It As The ‘Dream iPhone’

Apple’s iPhone 20 was expected to get a full-screen design without the Dynamic Island, but new reports say it may not happen due to issues with under-display Face ID. For now, Apple might only make the Dynamic Island smaller.

iphone 20
iphone 20

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 25, 2026 19:05:42 IST

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iPhone 20: Apple To Mark 20th Anniversary With An Under-Display Camera, Experts Hail It As The ‘Dream iPhone’

US based tech giant is preparing up for iPhone 20 as a special upgrade because of the 20th anniversary. The media reports suggest that the smartphone could be a massive upgrade in terms of design, as the company was going to kick out the Dynamic Island completely to replace it with something completely futuristic. Instead of the cutout, the company would have integrated a completely full-screen design on the front. However, recent reports suggest that it could not be the case, since things aren’t going as per plan. 

iPhone 20 display design  

As per a report published in 9to5Mac that many users are expecting the iPhone 20 with the special all-screen design, new leaks suggest that may not be the case. As per a new leak from the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo the current issues Apple is facing. The report claims that the company has been unable to make solid progress with under-display technology. 

The under-display camera tech has existed for a long time but the issue the company is facing is with moving all the Face ID components with the camera under the iPhone’s display.  

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The reports suggest that for now the company could just be focusing on reducing the size of the dynamic island for now; the report is claiming that the company is ‘still a long way off from achieving a truly full-screen display.’ 

The earlier report suggests that the iPhone 20 would completely eliminate the dynamic island, which means there would have been no cutouts on the display. The update is not limited to dynamic islands, but the bezels were also reported to be minimal around the screen. Many experts are calling that it is the ‘dream iPhone’ of Jony Ive, former chief design officer of the company who spoke about frequently over the past few years. 

Also Read: Oppo FindX9 Ultra To Debut Soon: Hasselblad Camera, 7000mAh Camera, And 3,600nits Peak Brightness—Check All Features And Launch Date

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iPhone 20: Apple To Mark 20th Anniversary With An Under-Display Camera, Experts Hail It As The ‘Dream iPhone’

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iPhone 20: Apple To Mark 20th Anniversary With An Under-Display Camera, Experts Hail It As The ‘Dream iPhone’

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iPhone 20: Apple To Mark 20th Anniversary With An Under-Display Camera, Experts Hail It As The ‘Dream iPhone’
iPhone 20: Apple To Mark 20th Anniversary With An Under-Display Camera, Experts Hail It As The ‘Dream iPhone’
iPhone 20: Apple To Mark 20th Anniversary With An Under-Display Camera, Experts Hail It As The ‘Dream iPhone’
iPhone 20: Apple To Mark 20th Anniversary With An Under-Display Camera, Experts Hail It As The ‘Dream iPhone’

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