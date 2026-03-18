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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 19e To Arrive With Power-Efficient Advance Display And Latest Chipset—Check All Updates And Launch Timeline

iPhone 19e To Arrive With Power-Efficient Advance Display And Latest Chipset—Check All Updates And Launch Timeline

Apple’s budget iPhone lineup may see a major upgrade with the rumored iPhone 19e, featuring a more advanced, power-efficient display. While the iPhone 18e may bring only minor changes.

iPhone 19e to feature advance display, credit: Apple.com
iPhone 19e to feature advance display, credit: Apple.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: March 18, 2026 10:16:34 IST

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iPhone 19e To Arrive With Power-Efficient Advance Display And Latest Chipset—Check All Updates And Launch Timeline

US based smartphone manufacturing company Apple recently introduced the iPhone 17e which is a budget friendly iPhone. Now, the latest rumours and media reports suggest that the company is gearing up for the launch of iPhone 19e which will probably launch by 2028. 

iPhone 19e features and specifications 

According to media reports, the iPhone 19e is likely to feature an LTPO TFT OLED panel whereas currently the ‘e’ series of Apple features LTPS based Super Retina XDR screens. 

This means that the iPhone 19e will have better power efficiency, longer battery life, and smoother performance. This would be the first model in the segment to get this kind of technology, bringing it closer to the company’s premium segment. 

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Some media reports and experts also claim that the company is working on even more advanced displays such as LTPO+ which could come in future flagships or probably it will feature in the ‘iPhone Air’  

What about iPhone 18e 

There are media reports and rumours regarding the iPhone 18e which suggest that iPhone 18e will only get some minor updates whereas the iPhone 19e will be a game changer. 

iPhone 18e is expected to feature a Dynamic Island instead of the classic notch which is restored since iPhone 16e and 17e. The 18e is also expected to be powered by the company’s new A20 chip built on a 2nm process which will enhance speed and efficiency. 

iPhone 17e: Budget iPhone of the year

The company introduced the iPhone 17e this year at a price point of Rs 64,900 and the device features a 6.1-inch of Super Retina XDR display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and starts with 256GB of internal storage 

If the media reports and rumours are true, the iPhone 19e could come up with major upgradations and could totally change the game of how Apple’s affordable handsets are showcased. 

The company is gearing up to deliver display tech to more users, and with steady improvements to the ‘e’ series. 

Also Read: Poco X8 Pro & X8 Pro Max Launch: 9,000mAh Massive Battery, 3 Million + AnTuTu Score, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Details And Price

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 10:14 AM IST
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iPhone 19e To Arrive With Power-Efficient Advance Display And Latest Chipset—Check All Updates And Launch Timeline

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iPhone 19e To Arrive With Power-Efficient Advance Display And Latest Chipset—Check All Updates And Launch Timeline

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iPhone 19e To Arrive With Power-Efficient Advance Display And Latest Chipset—Check All Updates And Launch Timeline
iPhone 19e To Arrive With Power-Efficient Advance Display And Latest Chipset—Check All Updates And Launch Timeline
iPhone 19e To Arrive With Power-Efficient Advance Display And Latest Chipset—Check All Updates And Launch Timeline
iPhone 19e To Arrive With Power-Efficient Advance Display And Latest Chipset—Check All Updates And Launch Timeline

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