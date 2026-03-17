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Home > Tech and Auto > Poco X8 Pro & X8 Pro Max Launch: 9,000mAh Massive Battery, 3 Million + AnTuTu Score, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Details And Price

Poco X8 Pro & X8 Pro Max Launch: 9,000mAh Massive Battery, 3 Million + AnTuTu Score, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Details And Price

Poco has introduced X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max with massive battery of 9000mAh supported by 100W wired fast charging. The device scores an AnTuTu score of more than 3 million +

Poco X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max Launch
Poco X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max Launch

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 17, 2026 14:33:03 IST

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Poco X8 Pro & X8 Pro Max Launch: 9,000mAh Massive Battery, 3 Million + AnTuTu Score, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Details And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand Poco has introduced its all new X8 Pro series in India. The series consists of two devices X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max. The device is available through e-commerce platform Flipkart. The device comes with an AnTuTu score of more than 3 million+ and massive battery of 9000mAh supported by 100W of wired fast charging. 

(This is a developing story)

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 2:33 PM IST
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Poco X8 Pro & X8 Pro Max Launch: 9,000mAh Massive Battery, 3 Million + AnTuTu Score, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Details And Price

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Poco X8 Pro & X8 Pro Max Launch: 9,000mAh Massive Battery, 3 Million + AnTuTu Score, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Details And Price

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Poco X8 Pro & X8 Pro Max Launch: 9,000mAh Massive Battery, 3 Million + AnTuTu Score, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Details And Price
Poco X8 Pro & X8 Pro Max Launch: 9,000mAh Massive Battery, 3 Million + AnTuTu Score, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Details And Price
Poco X8 Pro & X8 Pro Max Launch: 9,000mAh Massive Battery, 3 Million + AnTuTu Score, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Details And Price
Poco X8 Pro & X8 Pro Max Launch: 9,000mAh Massive Battery, 3 Million + AnTuTu Score, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Details And Price

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