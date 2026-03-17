Poco X8 Pro & X8 Pro Max Launch: 9,000mAh Massive Battery, 3 Million + AnTuTu Score, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Details And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand Poco has introduced its all new X8 Pro series in India. The series consists of two devices X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max. The device is available through e-commerce platform Flipkart. The device comes with an AnTuTu score of more than 3 million+ and massive battery of 9000mAh supported by 100W of wired fast charging.
(This is a developing story)
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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