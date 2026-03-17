Oppo Launches K14 5G With Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 7000mAh Battery, And ColorOS At Rs…

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Oppo has launched a new device in India expanding its K series, the Oppo K14 5G. The company focuses on customers who are looking for a balance of performance and battery through this handset. The phone is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery that easily lasts for the entire day. The device will be available on e-commerce platforms and retail outlets across the country.
The new #OPPOK14 5G is here! Starting at ₹17,999, powered by a massive 7000mAh Large Battery and 45W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge.
Sale goes live on Flipkart on 20th March, 12PM.
Know more: https://t.co/CarKRNH2t7#OPPOKSeries #TheEndurancePowerHouse pic.twitter.com/oyLw6lKuc3
— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 17, 2026
Oppo K14 5G features and specifications
The newly launched device features a 6.75-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1,125 nits. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and runs on the ColorOS based on Android 15.
The device is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by a 45W wired fast charging and reverse wired charging. The device also has IP66, IP68, and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water.
In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a dual camera setup offering a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor while the front panel features an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling.
The company has introduced the device in three colour options: Icy Blue, Prism Violet, and Prism White.
Oppo K14 5G Price and Availability
The Oppo K14 5G is launched with a price point of Rs 17,999 for the base variant offering 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage while the higher storage variant offering 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage at Rs 19,999. The top end variant offering 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 21,999.
The device will go on sale on 20th March 2026, and it can be purchased through e-commerce platform Flipkart and Oppo’s online store. The company has also introduced the launch offer in which users can get up to Rs 1,000 using a select bank credit card.
Also Read: Vivo T5x 5G Launches In India: 7000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup And IP69+ Certification—Check All Specs And Price
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
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