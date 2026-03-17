Oppo Launches K14 5G With Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 7000mAh Battery, And ColorOS At Rs…

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Oppo has launched a new device in India expanding its K series, the Oppo K14 5G. The company focuses on customers who are looking for a balance of performance and battery through this handset. The phone is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery that easily lasts for the entire day. The device will be available on e-commerce platforms and retail outlets across the country.

The new #OPPOK14 5G is here! Starting at ₹17,999, powered by a massive 7000mAh Large Battery and 45W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge.

Sale goes live on Flipkart on 20th March, 12PM.

Know more: https://t.co/CarKRNH2t7#OPPOKSeries #TheEndurancePowerHouse pic.twitter.com/oyLw6lKuc3

— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 17, 2026