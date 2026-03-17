Vivo T5x 5G Launches In India: 7000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup And IP69+ Certification—Check All Specs And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo is expanding its portfolio. The company has introduced new Vivo T5x 5G in India. The company has labelled it as “Fastest phone under Rs 23,000”
(This is a developing story)
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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