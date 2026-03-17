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Home > Tech and Auto > Vivo T5x 5G Launches In India: 7000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup And IP69+ Certification—Check All Specs And Price

Vivo T5x 5G Launches In India: 7000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup And IP69+ Certification—Check All Specs And Price

Vivo has launched the T5x 5G smartphone in India with dual camera setup, 7000mAh battery and IP69+ certification for resistance against dust and water.

vivo T5x 5g Launched in India
vivo T5x 5g Launched in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 17, 2026 11:37:53 IST

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Vivo T5x 5G Launches In India: 7000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup And IP69+ Certification—Check All Specs And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo is expanding its portfolio. The company has introduced new Vivo T5x 5G in India. The company has labelled it as “Fastest phone under Rs 23,000” 

(This is a developing story) 

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 11:37 AM IST
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Vivo T5x 5G Launches In India: 7000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup And IP69+ Certification—Check All Specs And Price

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Vivo T5x 5G Launches In India: 7000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup And IP69+ Certification—Check All Specs And Price

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Vivo T5x 5G Launches In India: 7000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup And IP69+ Certification—Check All Specs And Price
Vivo T5x 5G Launches In India: 7000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup And IP69+ Certification—Check All Specs And Price
Vivo T5x 5G Launches In India: 7000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup And IP69+ Certification—Check All Specs And Price
Vivo T5x 5G Launches In India: 7000mAh Battery, Dual Camera Setup And IP69+ Certification—Check All Specs And Price

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