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Home > Tech and Auto > OnePlus Nord 6 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip, 165Hz Refresh Rate And 9000mAh Battery—Check Price And Launch Date

OnePlus Nord 6 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip, 165Hz Refresh Rate And 9000mAh Battery—Check Price And Launch Date

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Nord 6 soon, expected to feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, 165Hz AMOLED display, and a massive 9000mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 6, credit: X
OnePlus Nord 6, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 17, 2026 11:02:03 IST

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OnePlus Nord 6 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip, 165Hz Refresh Rate And 9000mAh Battery—Check Price And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus is gearing up for expanding its portfolio in the Nord segment, OnePlus Nord 6. The device could be introduced in India and other global market soon as successor to the OnePlus Nord 5 which was launched in July 2025.  

The company has officially teased the launch through a social media post while the features and specifications regarding the phone are circulating online. The device is expected to focus on chipset and battery performance. 

OnePlus Nord 6 features and specifications 

The company has shared a new post on microblogging platform X with the tagline “Entering the Nord era soon,” which suggests that the launch of the phone is around the corner. 

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The device is expected to feature a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The phone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel is likely to feature a dual camera setup featuring a primary camera of 50MP and a 2MP monochrome camera while the front panel features a 16MP for selfie and video calling. However, some media reports suggest that the monochrome sensor may be replaced by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor in India. 

The key highlight of the phone is its battery; the upcoming smartphone is expected to be packed with a massive 9000mAh battery supported by an 80W wired fast charging. 

OnePlus Nord 6 Price and launch 

The company has not officially revealed the price and launch date of the device but for consideration the previous model OnePlus Nord 5 comes with a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the base model offering 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

While the price of memory component and other hardware has been increased the OnePlus Nord 6 could start under Rs 40,000 in India. The company is expected to announce the official Indian launch date of the device soon. 

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: A20 Chip, Smaller Dynamic Island And Deep Red Colour, Check All Specs And Launch

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 11:02 AM IST
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OnePlus Nord 6 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip, 165Hz Refresh Rate And 9000mAh Battery—Check Price And Launch Date

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OnePlus Nord 6 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip, 165Hz Refresh Rate And 9000mAh Battery—Check Price And Launch Date

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OnePlus Nord 6 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip, 165Hz Refresh Rate And 9000mAh Battery—Check Price And Launch Date
OnePlus Nord 6 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip, 165Hz Refresh Rate And 9000mAh Battery—Check Price And Launch Date
OnePlus Nord 6 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip, 165Hz Refresh Rate And 9000mAh Battery—Check Price And Launch Date
OnePlus Nord 6 To Debut Soon In India: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chip, 165Hz Refresh Rate And 9000mAh Battery—Check Price And Launch Date

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