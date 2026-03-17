Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: A20 Chip, Smaller Dynamic Island And Deep Red Colour, Check All Specs And Launch

Tech giant Apple is gearing up for the launch of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The leaks regarding the upcoming flagships are getting viral online. The devices are likely to feature significant changes compared to previous models, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The upgrades consist of design, display, performance, camera, battery life and more.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max features and specifications

Design: The upcoming flagships are expected to be slightly thicker and heavier than their predecessors. As per media reports, the two upcoming devices will measure 8.8mm in thickness and will weigh around 240 grams.

FaceID/Dynamic Island: The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a smaller, left-aligned punch-hole selfie camera on the display, as some FaceID components will now be placed under the screen. The Dynamic Island will still exist, but it will be smaller than the current iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

Processor: The upcoming flagship is expected to be powered by the Apple A20 Pro chipset. The chipset is codenamed Borneo Ultra, and it is expected to build on TSMC’s 2nm process.

Camera: In terms of optics, there is only one major leak regarding the rear camera. The primary camera on the rear panel will feature a 48MP lens and will feature a variable aperture for the first time on an iPhone.

However, the company has not confirmed any of the specifications yet. The flagship lineup is expected to launch in September 2026 as Apple launches its device traditionally. A foldable iPhone is also expected to launch along with the iPhone 18 Pro series, whereas the base iPhone 18 will launch later. Also Read: Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched: H2 Chip, Improved Active Noise Cancellation, And Lossless Audio Support—Check All Specs And Price