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Home > Tech and Auto > Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched: H2 Chip, Improved Active Noise Cancellation, And Lossless Audio Support—Check All Specs And Price

Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched: H2 Chip, Improved Active Noise Cancellation, And Lossless Audio Support—Check All Specs And Price

Apple has launched the AirPods Max 2 featuring the H2 chip, improved Active Noise Cancellation, lossless audio support, and new smart features like Adaptive Audio. The headphones are priced at ₹67,900 in India and go on sale from March 25.

Apple Airpods Max 2 Launched
Apple Airpods Max 2 Launched

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 17, 2026 09:35:30 IST

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Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched: H2 Chip, Improved Active Noise Cancellation, And Lossless Audio Support—Check All Specs And Price

US based tech ma manufacturing giant Apple introduced the new AirPods Max 2 on Monday, 16th March 2026. The company promises to deliver enhanced sound quality, stronger Active Noice Cancellation (ANC) and several intelligent features to the newly launched premium over-ear headphones. 

The company claims that the new headphone is powered by the H2 chip, which allows better performance and introduces features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversational Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation for the first time on the AirPods Max lineup. 

Apple AirPods Max 2 Features and Specifications

The new AirPods Max 2 offers up to 1.5 times more effective Active Noice Cancellation compared to the previous generation which help to block more background sounds such as airplane engines or train noise, allowing users to enjoy music, calls, or work with minimum distractions. The audio wearable also delivers enhanced sound quality with a new high dynamic range amplifier that provides cleaner audio. The device also improves bass response and produces more natural mids and highs. 

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The newly launched headphones provide a more immersive listening experience for music, movies, and games when they are paired with Spatial Audio.  

For users who want the highest quality audio, AirPods Max 2 support 24-bit, 48kHz lossless audio when connected using the USB-C cable. This feature is highly useful for music creators using apps such as Logic Pro, allowing them to create and mix music with personalised spatial audio and head tracking. 

The company has also added several smart features powered by the H2 chip. Adaptive Audio automatically adjusts noise cancellation and transparency levels depending on the environment. 

Apple AirPods Max 2 Price and Availability

The device will be available for sale from 25th March, and it will be available in five different colour options: midnight, starlight, orange, purple, and blue. In India the device is priced at Rs 67,900. The buyers will also get three months of free subscription to Apple Music with the purchase of new headphones. 

Also Read: Apple iPhone Air 2 To Arrive Soon: A20 Pro Chip, Dual Camera Setup And MagSafe Support—Check Launch And Price

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 9:35 AM IST
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Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched: H2 Chip, Improved Active Noise Cancellation, And Lossless Audio Support—Check All Specs And Price

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Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched: H2 Chip, Improved Active Noise Cancellation, And Lossless Audio Support—Check All Specs And Price

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Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched: H2 Chip, Improved Active Noise Cancellation, And Lossless Audio Support—Check All Specs And Price
Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched: H2 Chip, Improved Active Noise Cancellation, And Lossless Audio Support—Check All Specs And Price
Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched: H2 Chip, Improved Active Noise Cancellation, And Lossless Audio Support—Check All Specs And Price
Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched: H2 Chip, Improved Active Noise Cancellation, And Lossless Audio Support—Check All Specs And Price

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