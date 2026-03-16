Apple iPhone Air 2 To Arrive Soon: A20 Pro Chip, Dual Camera Setup And MagSafe Support—Check Launch And Price

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Ghatkesar incident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Ghatkesar incident axar-patel Dubai Airport Attack dancing missile iran supreme leader mojtaba khamenei Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Ghatkesar incident
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple iPhone Air 2 To Arrive Soon: A20 Pro Chip, Dual Camera Setup And MagSafe Support—Check Launch And Price

Apple iPhone Air 2 To Arrive Soon: A20 Pro Chip, Dual Camera Setup And MagSafe Support—Check Launch And Price

Apple is rumored to launch the iPhone Air 2 with a slimmer titanium design, 120Hz OLED display, and A20 Pro chip, possibly debuting in September 2026, though the company hasn’t confirmed it yet

iPhone Air 2
iPhone Air 2

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 16, 2026 11:23:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Apple iPhone Air 2 To Arrive Soon: A20 Pro Chip, Dual Camera Setup And MagSafe Support—Check Launch And Price

US based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple launched iPhone Air last year became the statement device. The device is considered a style statement by being just 5.6mm thick. The next launch event of the company is on the way in a few months and leaks around the launch of iPhone Air 2 circulating all over the internet. However, the company has not confirmed anything regarding the next generation of iPhone Air yet. 

iPhone Air 2 Design 

According to media reports, the iPhone Air 2 is expected to look similar to the current variant. In terms of thickness, the company may reduce the thickness a little bit whereas the next-generation Air device is expected to continue Titanium construction, offering the same balance of structural rigidity and low weight. The device will offer Ceramic shield protection on the front and rear panel along with an IP68 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

iPhone Air 2 features and specification 

The phone is likely to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ProMotion sensor, and peak brightness of 3000 nits. The device is likely to be powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chipset built on a 2nm process paired with 8GB of RAM. 

You Might Be Interested In

In terms of optics, the device is expected to feature a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 48MP and an additional ultrawide sensor of 18MP. The device is likely to be packed with a 3,149mAh battery supported by 20W wired charging and 20W wireless MagSafe wireless charging. The flagship is likely to arrive in three storage variants offering 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of internal storage. 

iPhone Air 2 Launch  

The media reports and experts suggest that the device will be introduced in September 2026 along with iPhone 18 Pro models and foldable iPhone. Some media reports also suggest that the device will arrive in 2027. 

iPhone Air 2 Price 

There is no information regarding the price of the upcoming phone yet. The most straightforward baseline is the original Air’s starting price, i.e. $999 which turns to Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB storage variant. 

The component costs, especially RAM and internal hardware, have increased, which will impact the cost of upcoming Air 2. 

Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 To Debut Soon In India: 165Hz Refresh Rate, 9000mAh Battery, And Snapdragon Chipset—Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 11:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iPhoneiphone airiPhone Air 2

RELATED News

PS4 And PS5 Players Get Free Yet Another Zombie Survivors Demo As ‘Fight The Horde’ Action Game Earns Strong Player Ratings

Realme To Introduce P4 Lite 5G With Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz Refresh Rate And Massive Battery At Just Rs…

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 To Debut Soon: Intel Partner Lake CPU, 32GB RAM, And Magnesium Alloy Design, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Is iQOO 15 Worth Buying ? 7,000mAh Battery, Sony IMX Camera Sensor, And Supercomputing Chip Q3—Check Long Term Review

Who Is Julie Sweet? Accenture CEO Reveals Shocking Promotion Requirement – Employees Must Do This To Move Up

LATEST NEWS

Apple iPhone Air 2 To Arrive Soon: A20 Pro Chip, Dual Camera Setup And MagSafe Support—Check Launch And Price

11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging ‘Armed Robberies’ At Stores To Secure U Visa Immigration Benefits

Is NATO Collapsing? UK, Key Allies Including Australia, Japan Snub Donald Trump Over Iran War Push

Celebrated Performer of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi, Ameya Dabli to Headline “Bhajan Clubbing” on 15th March, 2026 in Mumbai

TCS NQT 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps And Exam Details

IPL 2026: Axar Patel vs KL Rahul—Who Should Be Delhi Capitals Captain?

16 March 2026 Daily Horoscope: Love, Money, Career and Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Latest Astrology News

Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight Turns Back To Kochi Mid-Air After Iranian Drone Strike Near Dubai International Airport, UAE Activates Emergency Measures

Gudi Padwa 2026: March 19 Or 20? Check Out Correct Date, Pratipada Tithi Timings, Significance And Rituals Of Marathi New Year

What Is Sejjil-2 Missile? Iran’s 23,600 kg ‘Dancing Missile’ With 2,000 Km Range, Carries Nuclear Warheads, Evades Air Defences Including Israel’s Patriot, Arrow Systems

Apple iPhone Air 2 To Arrive Soon: A20 Pro Chip, Dual Camera Setup And MagSafe Support—Check Launch And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple iPhone Air 2 To Arrive Soon: A20 Pro Chip, Dual Camera Setup And MagSafe Support—Check Launch And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple iPhone Air 2 To Arrive Soon: A20 Pro Chip, Dual Camera Setup And MagSafe Support—Check Launch And Price
Apple iPhone Air 2 To Arrive Soon: A20 Pro Chip, Dual Camera Setup And MagSafe Support—Check Launch And Price
Apple iPhone Air 2 To Arrive Soon: A20 Pro Chip, Dual Camera Setup And MagSafe Support—Check Launch And Price
Apple iPhone Air 2 To Arrive Soon: A20 Pro Chip, Dual Camera Setup And MagSafe Support—Check Launch And Price

QUICK LINKS