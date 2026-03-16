Apple iPhone Air 2 To Arrive Soon: A20 Pro Chip, Dual Camera Setup And MagSafe Support—Check Launch And Price

US based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple launched iPhone Air last year became the statement device. The device is considered a style statement by being just 5.6mm thick. The next launch event of the company is on the way in a few months and leaks around the launch of iPhone Air 2 circulating all over the internet. However, the company has not confirmed anything regarding the next generation of iPhone Air yet.

iPhone Air 2 Design

According to media reports, the iPhone Air 2 is expected to look similar to the current variant. In terms of thickness, the company may reduce the thickness a little bit whereas the next-generation Air device is expected to continue Titanium construction, offering the same balance of structural rigidity and low weight. The device will offer Ceramic shield protection on the front and rear panel along with an IP68 certification for resistance against dust and water.

iPhone Air 2 features and specification

In terms of optics, the device is expected to feature a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 48MP and an additional ultrawide sensor of 18MP. The device is likely to be packed with a 3,149mAh battery supported by 20W wired charging and 20W wireless MagSafe wireless charging. The flagship is likely to arrive in three storage variants offering 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of internal storage.

iPhone Air 2 Launch

The media reports and experts suggest that the device will be introduced in September 2026 along with iPhone 18 Pro models and foldable iPhone. Some media reports also suggest that the device will arrive in 2027.

iPhone Air 2 Price

There is no information regarding the price of the upcoming phone yet. The most straightforward baseline is the original Air’s starting price, i.e. $999 which turns to Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB storage variant.

The component costs, especially RAM and internal hardware, have increased, which will impact the cost of upcoming Air 2. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 To Debut Soon In India: 165Hz Refresh Rate, 9000mAh Battery, And Snapdragon Chipset—Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price