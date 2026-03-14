OnePlus Nord 6 To Debut Soon In India: 165Hz Refresh Rate, 9000mAh Battery, And Snapdragon Chipset—Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus is gearing up to expand its portfolio. As per media reports and experts the company has at least five products lined up for India and leading that queue is the OnePlus Nord 6, which is likely to launch in late March or early April.

OnePlus Nord 6 features and specifications

The device is recently spotted on the Geekbench with the model number CPH2795, and the experts believe that the device is OnePlus Nord 6. The handset is likely to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The upcoming handset is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, which is the same chipset used in OnePlus Turbo 6 which is launched in China few weeks ago.

The key highlight of the device is its massive 9000mAh battery. However, it is not confirmed whether the company will retain the same battery size or not.

In terms of optics, the upcoming device is rumoured to feature a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP and a 2MP secondary while the front panel features a 16MP camera for selfie and video calling. The handset is likely to feature several IP certifications for resistance against dust and water. However, the specific certification has not been confirmed yet.

OnePlus Nord 6 Price and launch

OnePlus Nord 6 could launch between 20th April to 10th May 2026. The pricing of the device is not confirmed yet. The OnePlus Nord 5 is currently priced at Rs 31,999 after a recent price hike and increasing component costs along with AI chip shortage. The earlier media reports suggest that the device would be priced somewhere between Rs 36,000 and Rs 42,000. Also Read: Lava Launches Bold 2 5G With 50MP Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, And MediaTek Dimensity 7060 Chipset At Just Rs…

