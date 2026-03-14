Lava Launches Bold 2 5G With 50MP Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, And MediaTek Dimensity 7060 Chipset At Just Rs…

Lava Bold 2 5G features and specifications

The newly launched device features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device features an in-display fingerprint sensor along with face unlock support for biometric security.

The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset with a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. The company claims that the device has a 5,00,000+ AnTuTu Score. The handset runs on Android 15, and it also has an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a primary camera of 50MP with a Sony sensor while the phone panel features an 8MP punch hole camera for selfie and video calling.

Talking about battery, the newly launched smartphone is packed with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W wired fast charging.

In terms of design, the Lava Bold 2 comes with a flat frame and has a 7.55mm body. On the rear panel, the device has a rectangular camera module with two cut-out cameras along with a flashlight. Lava Bold 2 5G Price

The device comes in a single storage variant offering 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The handset is priced at Rs 12,999. This price is a part of a limited time launch offer and also includes additional bank discounts. The company will also provide free doorstep service for customers who purchase the handset. The smartphone will go on sale from March 19 via e-commerce platform Amazon. The device is launched in two colour options, Feather White and Midnight Black. Also Read: Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G To Launch In India: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chipset, Pinifarina Design, And 6500mAh Battery, Check All Specs