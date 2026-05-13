Are You Planning to Buy Gold? Here’s How The 15% Import Duty Hike Will Hit Your Wallet!

Government Raises Gold, Silver Import Duty To 15%: India has just added a new financial shocker to its daily list on May 13, as the government hiked the import duty on gold and silver from 6% to 15%. The move comes amid a perfect storm of forex pressures, global economic uncertainty, and volatile commodity markets. In a country where gold is more than just an asset , it is an emotion, a status symbol, a wedding essential, and a matter of family pride, the implications are far-reaching. With the wedding season already in full swing and Indian households constantly buzzing with festive buying sentiment, the sudden hike in import duty could leave consumers facing painfully expensive jewellery bills. Traders and investors are already scrambling overnight to recalculate costs as gold prices surge sharply across domestic markets. For many families, buying gold may now feel less like tradition and more like a luxury stress test on household budgets. Let’s explore what this drastic duty hike could mean for you and your wallet.

How Is High Gold Import Duty Going To Hit Our Wallets?

Gold Gets Heavier on Wallets: Higher Landed Costs & Retail Gold Prices

Buying gold in India is going to become a lot more painful for the average wallet. After the government increased the import duty to 15%, gold prices have started behaving more like luxury real estate. The new duty structure consists of 10% Basic Customs Duty (BCD) and 5% Agriculture Infrastructure & Development Cess (AIDC), which means every gold purchase now comes with an extra financial burden.

This is bad news wrapped in shiny packaging for buyers. Since jewellers are expected to directly pass the higher tariff onto customers, wedding shopping, festive buying, and even small jewellery purchases are all set to become more expensive. Importing ₹1 lakh worth of gold earlier attracted around ₹6,000 in duty, but now that burden has jumped to nearly ₹15,000 overnight. In simple terms, the gold may weigh the same, but the bill suddenly feels much heavier. For many Indian families, gold shopping is starting to feel more like calculation than celebration.

What This Means For Buyers

Gold jewellery prices are expected to rise sharply as jewellers pass the higher import cost directly to consumers.

For every ₹1 lakh worth of imported gold, the duty burden rises from around ₹6,000 to ₹15,000.

The higher import cost is likely to push up retail premiums across jewellery stores in India.

Wedding Gold Dreams May Suddenly Feel A Lot More Expensive

Indian families planning for the wedding season and festive shopping may now have to prepare for an uninvited guest: alarmingly high gold prices. With the sudden increase in import duty, rates are soaring, and many families could be forced to reassess their jewellery budgets well in advance. Heavy bridal sets may gradually give way to lighter jewellery as buyers try to save every possible rupee.

Festive gold shopping, which is usually an emotional tradition, may now start feeling more like a price negotiation. While some investors may still rush toward gold as a safety net against inflation and uncertainty, for ordinary households, the glitter of gold is beginning to come with a painfully heavy price tag.

Gold Duty Hike Could Drag Illegal Gold Trade Back Into The Spotlight

India’s crazy-high import duty on gold may not just shock jewellery lovers, it could also quietly bring back illegal gold businesses waiting around the corner. Experts warn that when legal gold becomes way too expensive, underground traders suddenly find the business far more tempting. As gold prices jump after the duty increase, smugglers may try to take advantage by bringing cheaper illegal gold into the country to cash in on desperate demand. The grey market, which had cooled down after earlier duty cuts, may slowly begin heating up again as the price gap between legal and smuggled gold widens.

Basically, when buying legal gold starts hurting wallets too much, illegal traders see it as business season. Beneath all the glitter and wedding shopping, the darker side of the gold market could quietly return to the spotlight.

Long-Term Outlook For Gold Market (2026–2027)

According to Senco Gold officials, the higher gold import duty structure could remain in place for up to one year to help stabilize the Indian rupee and protect forex reserves.

The government appears focused on controlling excessive gold imports amid global uncertainty and currency pressures.

Jewellery-related stocks are already facing market pressure as investors fear weaker consumer demand and slower jewellery sales.

Stocks witnessing selling pressure include: Titan Company Kalyan Jewellers Senco Gold PC Jeweller

Analysts believe prolonged high gold prices could impact wedding-season demand, festive purchases, and overall retail jewellery sentiment across India.

Also Read: Gold And Silver Rates Today: MCX Gold Erupts After Government Duty Shock; India’s Yellow Metal Market Sees Massive Rally; Check Gold Prices In Your City Now