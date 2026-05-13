LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Are You Planning to Buy Gold? Here’s How The 15% Import Duty Hike Will Hit Your Wallet!

Are You Planning to Buy Gold? Here’s How The 15% Import Duty Hike Will Hit Your Wallet!

India’s sudden gold import duty hike to 15% has triggered soaring prices, shaken wedding-season budgets, pressured jewellery stocks, and raised fears of smuggling as consumers and investors scramble to adjust.

Here’s How the 15% Gold Import Duty Hike Will Hit Your Wallet!
Here’s How the 15% Gold Import Duty Hike Will Hit Your Wallet!

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 11:20 IST

Government Raises Gold, Silver Import Duty To 15%: India has just added a new financial shocker to its daily list on May 13, as the government hiked the import duty on gold and silver from 6% to 15%. The move comes amid a perfect storm of forex pressures, global economic uncertainty, and volatile commodity markets. In a country where gold is more than just an asset , it is an emotion, a status symbol, a wedding essential, and a matter of family pride, the implications are far-reaching. With the wedding season already in full swing and Indian households constantly buzzing with festive buying sentiment, the sudden hike in import duty could leave consumers facing painfully expensive jewellery bills. Traders and investors are already scrambling overnight to recalculate costs as gold prices surge sharply across domestic markets. For many families, buying gold may now feel less like tradition and more like a luxury stress test on household budgets. Let’s explore what this drastic duty hike could mean for you and your wallet.

How Is High Gold Import Duty Going To Hit Our Wallets?

Gold Gets Heavier on Wallets: Higher Landed Costs & Retail Gold Prices

Buying gold in India is going to become a lot more painful for the average wallet. After the government increased the import duty to 15%, gold prices have started behaving more like luxury real estate. The new duty structure consists of 10% Basic Customs Duty (BCD) and 5% Agriculture Infrastructure & Development Cess (AIDC), which means every gold purchase now comes with an extra financial burden.

This is bad news wrapped in shiny packaging for buyers. Since jewellers are expected to directly pass the higher tariff onto customers, wedding shopping, festive buying, and even small jewellery purchases are all set to become more expensive. Importing ₹1 lakh worth of gold earlier attracted around ₹6,000 in duty, but now that burden has jumped to nearly ₹15,000 overnight. In simple terms, the gold may weigh the same, but the bill suddenly feels much heavier. For many Indian families, gold shopping is starting to feel more like calculation than celebration.

You Might Be Interested In

What This Means For Buyers

  • Gold jewellery prices are expected to rise sharply as jewellers pass the higher import cost directly to consumers.
  • For every ₹1 lakh worth of imported gold, the duty burden rises from around ₹6,000 to ₹15,000.
  • The higher import cost is likely to push up retail premiums across jewellery stores in India.

Wedding Gold Dreams May Suddenly Feel A Lot More Expensive

Indian families planning for the wedding season and festive shopping may now have to prepare for an uninvited guest: alarmingly high gold prices. With the sudden increase in import duty, rates are soaring, and many families could be forced to reassess their jewellery budgets well in advance. Heavy bridal sets may gradually give way to lighter jewellery as buyers try to save every possible rupee.

Festive gold shopping, which is usually an emotional tradition, may now start feeling more like a price negotiation. While some investors may still rush toward gold as a safety net against inflation and uncertainty, for ordinary households, the glitter of gold is beginning to come with a painfully heavy price tag.

Gold Duty Hike Could Drag Illegal Gold Trade Back Into The Spotlight

India’s crazy-high import duty on gold may not just shock jewellery lovers, it could also quietly bring back illegal gold businesses waiting around the corner. Experts warn that when legal gold becomes way too expensive, underground traders suddenly find the business far more tempting. As gold prices jump after the duty increase, smugglers may try to take advantage by bringing cheaper illegal gold into the country to cash in on desperate demand. The grey market, which had cooled down after earlier duty cuts, may slowly begin heating up again as the price gap between legal and smuggled gold widens.

Basically, when buying legal gold starts hurting wallets too much, illegal traders see it as business season. Beneath all the glitter and wedding shopping, the darker side of the gold market could quietly return to the spotlight. 

Long-Term Outlook For Gold Market (2026–2027)

  • According to Senco Gold officials, the higher gold import duty structure could remain in place for up to one year to help stabilize the Indian rupee and protect forex reserves.
  • The government appears focused on controlling excessive gold imports amid global uncertainty and currency pressures.
  • Jewellery-related stocks are already facing market pressure as investors fear weaker consumer demand and slower jewellery sales.
  • Stocks witnessing selling pressure include:
    • Titan Company
    • Kalyan Jewellers
    • Senco Gold
    • PC Jeweller
  • Analysts believe prolonged high gold prices could impact wedding-season demand, festive purchases, and overall retail jewellery sentiment across India.

Also Read: Gold And Silver Rates Today: MCX Gold Erupts After Government Duty Shock; India’s Yellow Metal Market Sees Massive Rally; Check Gold Prices In Your City Now

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Are You Planning to Buy Gold? Here’s How The 15% Import Duty Hike Will Hit Your Wallet!
Tags: gold import duty hikegold price in indiagold price todaygold price today delhigold rate todaymcx gold rate

RELATED News

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Represents India at Prestigious International Forums in Sri Lanka, Japan, and New Delhi

Gold And Silver Rates Today (13 May 2026): MCX Gold Erupts After Government Duty Shock; India’s Yellow Metal Market Sees Massive Rally; Check Gold Prices In Your City Now

Why India Raised Gold, Silver Import Duty And What It Means For You | Explained

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Finally Sees Green! Sensex Jumps, Nifty Crosses 23,450 as Metal Stocks Shine

Stocks To Watch Today on May 13: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Vodafone-Idea, HPCL, TVS Motor, LIC Housing, Oil India, Cipla In Focus Amid Q4 Earnings Rush

LATEST NEWS

Are You Planning to Buy Gold? Here’s How The 15% Import Duty Hike Will Hit Your Wallet!

Eid Al Adha 2026 School Holidays: Can Dubai, UAE Residents Still Secure Schengen Visa Appointments?

Private Jet Crashes On Baramati Runway Months After Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash

WATCH: CSK Star Sanju Samson Spotted Playing Cricket At Chennai Beach, Steals Heart With Gesture

The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 Release Time: When Will It Premiere In India?

UAE Weather Today on 13 May 2026: 43°C Heat, Dusty Winds and Rough Seas Expected; Check Weather Forecast in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

Tecno Camon Slim May Launch Soon With 7,000mAh Battery And 60W Fast Charging

KEAM Result 2026 Website Crashes After CEE Kerala Activates Scorecard Link at cee.kerala.gov.in, Here’s How Students Can Check Scores

Cannes 2026: Demi Moore’s Viral Toned Arms Steal Spotlight On Red Carpet, Sparking Global Frenzy Over Her Ageless Hollywood Physique

Prateek Yadav Was Battling Lung Ailment; His Pulse Dropped, Was Brought Dead | What We Know So Far

Are You Planning to Buy Gold? Here’s How The 15% Import Duty Hike Will Hit Your Wallet!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are You Planning to Buy Gold? Here’s How The 15% Import Duty Hike Will Hit Your Wallet!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are You Planning to Buy Gold? Here’s How The 15% Import Duty Hike Will Hit Your Wallet!
Are You Planning to Buy Gold? Here’s How The 15% Import Duty Hike Will Hit Your Wallet!
Are You Planning to Buy Gold? Here’s How The 15% Import Duty Hike Will Hit Your Wallet!
Are You Planning to Buy Gold? Here’s How The 15% Import Duty Hike Will Hit Your Wallet!

QUICK LINKS