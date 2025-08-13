Antony Starr Bids Emotional Farewell To Homelander As The Boys Wraps Final Season: Highlight Of My Career

Antony Starr said goodbye to Homelander—his psychotic, unforgettable alter ego from “The Boys”—as production wrapped on the show’s fifth and final season.

He didn’t just toss out a quick thank you and peace out; the guy left a whole essay on Instagram, packed with raw emotion and a stack of behind-the-scenes photos. Can you blame him?

He admitted he’d been waiting a bit before posting, trying to wrap his head around the end of this wild ride. “It’s hard to put into words what a trip this show has been,” he wrote.

Antony Starr bids goodbye to Homelander

“How much I’ve grown. How amazing these people are. No joke, this is the highlight of my career.” Starr said when they kicked things off, he had zero clue what was coming—a runaway train that only hit the brakes for COVID and the strikes. Other than that? Full speed. Nothing like it out there.

With filming done, Starr started tossing thank yous left and right—to the Canadian crew, the production team, the cast, the folks at Amazon and Sony who rolled the dice on all of it (and, as he joked, made the right call casting him). He made it clear: everyone who touched this show, big or small, mattered.

Homelander, the egomaniac-in-chief of The Seven, gave Starr room to push himself in ways he never saw coming. He called the role “complicated”—and said he’s grateful for every bit of it.

Antony Starr calls Eric Kripke his “co-parent”

He also gave a special nod to Eric Kripke, the showrunner, calling him his “co-parent” in creating this absolute monster of a character. “We made a monster,” he said, adding that he’ll miss both Homelander and Kripke. “This chapter is closed, and I’ll miss it, brother.”

And, of course, Starr saved some love for the fans. “You’re the lifeblood. Without you, none of this happens. Our fans? Best in the world. Mad respect.”

He wrapped things up with: “Alright, folks. That’s a wrap. Can’t wait for you to see what we cooked up. Until then, Homelander signing off.”

“The Boys” dropped in 2019 and immediately hit big—both with audiences and critics. Eight Emmy nods, including Outstanding Drama Series. The fifth season won’t land until next year, but if you’re desperate for more chaos, the spinoff “Gen V” (think: college supes gone wild) is back September 17th.

