‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8: Release Date, Time in India, Preview, Where To Watch & What To Expect From The Amazon Prime ‘Finale Episode’
‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8: The Boys Season 5 is getting darker with fights and power struggles that are getting more intense. The last episode showed Homelander getting even stronger. Fans are now waiting for Episode 6, called King of Hell. This episode will make the fight between The Boys and superheroes even worse. It will also show dangerous plans that could change everything. The Boys are in for a time as they face off against the supes. Homelander is becoming unstoppable. The Boys need to act fast. In Season 5, the fight between good and evil is getting really bad. Here’s a deep dive into The Boys Season 5 release date, time in India, when and where to watch and what to expect from the The Boys finale episode.
The Boys Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date in India
The Boys Season 5 Episode 6, titled Blood and Bone will release on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
The Boys Season 5 Episode 8 Release Time in India
The Boys Season 5 will be released between 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm in India. Across the globe the timing is a bit different of The Boys finale episode.
The Boys Season 5 Episode 8 Release Time Globally
Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Tuesday, May 19
Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Tuesday, May 19
US West Coast: 12:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 20
Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday, May 20
Midwest US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 20
East Coast US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 20
Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on Wednesday, May 20
UK: 8:00 a.m. BST on Wednesday, May 20
France, Germany, Italy, Spain: 9:00 a.m. CET on Wednesday, May 20
India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Wednesday, May 20
South Korea and Japan: 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20
Sydney: 5:00 p.m. AEDT on Wednesday, May 20
What to Expect From The Boys Season 5 Episode 8
The Boys Season 5 last episode reportedly builds towards a gigantic showdown between The Boys and The Seven at the White House with repercussions that could shift everything around. How Homelander ends up if Butcher goes down as a kind of noble exchange or whether anyone actually gets a real joyful conclusion stayed murky until the last possible minutes. It was like, there was no clean answer not even in those final moments.
The Boys Season 5 Episode 7
The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 already left a lot fo viewers pretty emotional, after one of the show’s most heartbreaking bits. Frenchie sort of gave himself up to save Kimiko and Sage , during Homelander’s attack on their hideout. And instead of just getting killed right away, he kind of slowly gave in to radiation poisoning while he was lying there in Kimiko arms. His last words, pulled straight from the original comics, were: “Je t'aime. From the first.”