‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8: Release Date, Time in India, Preview, Where To Watch & What To Expect From The Amazon Prime ‘Finale Episode’

‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 8: The Boys Season 5 is getting darker with fights and power struggles that are getting more intense. The last episode showed Homelander getting even stronger. Fans are now waiting for Episode 6, called King of Hell. This episode will make the fight between The Boys and superheroes even worse. It will also show dangerous plans that could change everything. The Boys are in for a time as they face off against the supes. Homelander is becoming unstoppable. The Boys need to act fast. In Season 5, the fight between good and evil is getting really bad. Here’s a deep dive into The Boys Season 5 release date, time in India, when and where to watch and what to expect from the The Boys finale episode.