TBSE Tripura Board Result 2026 Out at tbresults.tripura.gov.in: Check Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Results Direct Link and How to Download Marksheet

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE ) has published Class 10 Madhyamik and Class 12 HS Final Results 2026 today. All candidates who appeared for board exam can check their provisional marksheets on the result portal. The result link is up on tbresults.tripura.gov.in for downloading scorecards using the credentials to login. Thousands of candidates from all over the state were anxiously waiting for the result to be declared at noon today.

How to check TBSE Result 2026 online

Tripura Board Class 10 and 12 results can be downloaded on the official website after logging in with the examination credentials.

To download the marksheet, candidates have to:

Login to the official result portal of TBSE Result Website

Select the Madhyamik or HS Result 2026 link

Enter roll number and other login credentials in the given format

Submit the details and access the scorecard

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future usage

Candidates are told to verify the personal details and marks obtained in each subject diligently after downloading the scorecard.

How many students appeared for TBSE exams 2026

Tripura Board conducted board tests for huge number of students this year. Approximately 68000 students appeared for the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary exams combined.

During this year, about 38000 candidates appeared for Tripura Board Class 10 Madhyamik exams held between February 26 and March 24, 2026. Meanwhile, Class 12 Higher Secondary exams were held on the last day, March 30, after practical exams were held between November and December last year.

According to the standard procedure, Tripura Board examinations were conducted across the state in multiple centres.

What were last year’s TBSE pass percentages

In the last year, the Tripura Board has emerged with the overall pass percentage of 86.53 percent in Madhyamik or class 10 examinations.

The overall pass percentage at class 12 was 79.29 percent in the higher secondary examinations in science, commerce and arts.

Both the students and schools were waiting to see whether the current year pass percentages will be better than last year.

What should students do if the TBSE website slows down

In case the TBSE website is slow or goes down, students are advised to wait patiently and try again after some time. They must also keep a good internet connection, and their admit cards should be kept handy before the result is checked.

The online scorecard is provisional and will be needed in admission and counselling for higher studies.

What happens after TBSE Result 2026 declaration

After the online declaration, schools all over Tripura will distribute the original marksheets and certificates to the students. Based on some notifications indicating re-evaluation rules and procedures, detailed schedules of supplementary and compartment examinations will be released by the board in the coming days. Educational institutions all over the state will start admission and stream selection soon after the results have been declared.

Students are advised to keep a regular eye on the official TBSE website for updates regarding verification of marks and other further examination procedures.

Also Read: Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Declared at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Official Websites, Direct Link and How to Download Scorecard