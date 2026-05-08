Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Declared at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Official Websites, Direct Link and How to Download Scorecard

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Maharashtra SSC Results 2026 today. The Maharashtra SSC results were announced in a press conference today, and the online result link will soon be available on official portals. Around 15 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra SSC exams conducted between February 20 and March 18, 2026, in 5,111 examination centres across the state.

What is the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 pass percentage

The Maharashtra board had an overall pass percentage of 92.09 in the SSC exams this year. Although the pass percentage is quite good, the overall pass percentage has dropped by 2.01 compared to the previous year.

Once again, girls outperformed boys in the Class 10 board exams. Female students achieved a pass percentage of 94.96, while boys cleared 89.56 percent of the exam.

These figures were revealed by the Maharashtra board during a press conference held on Friday morning.

Which region performed best in Maharashtra SSC Result 2026

The Konkan region emerged as the best-performing region with a pass percentage of 97.62 percent.

In contrast, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had the lowest pass percentage, with only 88.41 percent of students passing the exam.

The examinations were held with strict surveillance and monitoring, according to board officials who explained that all the examinations across the state were conducted smoothly.

Can students check Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Students can also check Maharashtra SSC marksheets from DigiLocker. The applicants should log in DigiLocker app or website and proceed with the verification process with the required credentials and upon successful verification the digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded for future use.

The board has instructed the candidates to keep the login credentials ready to avoid any delay in result checking process online.

How many students appeared for Maharashtra SSC Exam 2026

The Maharashtra SSC Examination 2026 saw the participation of 1,615,489 students; according to the board, 865,740 were male students, 749,736 were female, and 13 transgender candidates appeared for the exam. The exams were conducted at 5,111 examination centres across the state. Nine divisional boards, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Konkan, Amravati, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, were involved in the examination process.

What were the passing criteria in Maharashtra SSC Exam 2026?

The Maharashtra SSC examinations held in offline mode and followed the usual pattern of three-hour exam. Every subject was worth 100, with 80 being theory and 20 being internal assessment. Contestants would have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject as well as overall in order to pass.

The question paper pattern was made up of multiple-choice questions, short-answer questions, and descriptive questions across subjects such as English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science.

Students should keep in mind that the scorecard available online is provisional in nature. The original marksheets will be distributed through schools later on.

How to download Maharashtra SSC marksheet 2026

Students have to keep their login credentials ready before the link gets live. To open their provisional marksheet, students need to follow these steps.

Open the official SSC result portal website

Click on Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 link

Enter seat number and mother’s name in the login window

Click to view result

Download and save provisional marksheet for future reference

The online marksheet will have details like student name and roll number, school name, subject-wise marks, grades, and qualifying status.

Also Read: TN 12th Result 2026 Declared at tnresults.nic.in: Check Tamil Nadu HSC Pass Percentage, Official Websites and Steps to Download Marksheet